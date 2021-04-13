BERRYVILLE — Clarke County has an opportunity to win its first regional volleyball title after sweeping past East Rockingham 28-26, 25-15, 25-21 in the Region 2B semifinals on Tuesday.
The second-seeded Eagles (10-3) will play at top-seeded Luray (10-3) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The two split a pair of regular-season meetings. East Rockingham finished 7-6.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 16 kills, 5 aces, 4 blocks; Alyssa Hoggatt 24 assists, 6 blocks; Abby Peace 9 kills, 2 blocks.
Handley falls in regional semifinals
LEESBURG — Handley’s volleyball season came to an end against eight-time defending state champion Loudoun County with a 3-0 loss in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday.
The Captains dominated against the Judges, winning 25-10, 25-11, 25-10. Handley finished the season 7-5.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 6 kills, Anna Prosser 5 kills.
Colonels net win over Warriors
WINCHESTER — James Wood took the final two sets to pull out a 25-12, 25-27, 25-20, 25-22 volleyball victory against Sherando on Tuesday.
Katey Matthews had a 15-point serving streak in the first set to highlight the night for the Colonels.
James Wood leaders: Alyssah McGuire 12 kills; Grace Frigaard 11 kills, 8 digs; Alli Salata 11 kills, 2 aces; Matthews 38 assists, 5 kills, 7 digs, 4 aces; Rebecca Lever 13 digs; Lexi Taylor 5 kills.
Pioneers top Colonels in golf
WINCHESTER — Millbrook won a tight golf duel against James Wood by two strokes on Tuesday at the Winchester Country Club.
The Pioneers totaled 167 shots over the par-36 front nine to edge the Colonels (169).
Millbrook scorers: Will Croyle 40, Nick Gressley 42, Richie Pell 42, Tyler McGuire 43.
James Wood scorers: Carson Baker 38, Caden Ganczak 42, Braeden Crawford 44, Luke Davis 45.
Pioneers net pair of volleyball wins
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept both Sherando and James Wood 2-0 in a volleyball tri-match on Monday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (5-0) defeated the Warriors (0-4) 25-18, 25-14 in the opener and followed with a 25-22 and 25-21 triumph over the Colonels.
Also on Monday, James Wood (1-1) defeated Sherando 25-11, 24-26, 15-13.
Millbook leaders vs. Sherando: Autumn Stroop 22 assists, 8 digs; Skylar Johnson 7 kills, 8 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills; Amanda Dalton 4 kills.
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Johnson 10 kills, 9 digs; Stroop 18 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces; Jessica Cleveland 9 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Sherando: Grace Frigaard 12 kills, 8 digs; Lexi Taylor 8 kills, 3 digs; Katey Matthews 17 assists, 4 aces, 2 kills; Alyssah McGuire 5 kills.
James Wood leaders vs. Millbrook: Frigaard 9 kills, 4 digs; Taylor 4 kills, 2 digs; Matthews 13 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces.
Dalton brothers shoot same score in Region 2B
HARRISONBURG — Clarke County brothers Keith and Thomas Dalton each shot rounds of 98 on Monday to tie for 22nd place individually in the Region 2B golf championship at Spotswood Country Club.
Staunton (352) won the team title over Madison County (36), Buffalo Gap (366) and East Rockingham (368).
The Daltons finished 13 strokes back of the final of three qualifying spots for the state tournament, which will be held April 19 at River Course at Virginia Tech.
Clarke's Crider earns All-Region cheer honors
Clarke County senior Angel Crider was selected to the All-Region 2B competition cheer second team in selections that were released on Monday.
The Eagles placed seventh as a team in Saturday's Region 2B competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.