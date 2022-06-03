BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defended its Region 2B boys' soccer title with a 3-0 shutout against Central on Friday.
The Eagles (21-0) advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals where they will host Region 2A runner-up Bruton on Tuesday evening at a time TBA.
The Eagles, who had shut out the Falcons 2-0 and 3-0 this season, got on the board as Caleb Neiman won a 50-50 ball and scored. Jesus Ramirez added a goal off of a free kick and Leo Morris capped the scoring by also scoring off a 50-50 ball.
Keeper Kyler Darlington helped the Eagles record their 18th shutout of the season.
Girls' soccer: Luray 3, Clarke County 2
BERRYVILLE — Luray stunned defending Class 2 champion Clarke County, snapping the Eagles' 33-game winning streak, in the Region 2B championship on Friday.
The Eagles (20-1) will have to travel to Region 2A champion Poquoson on Tuesday in the Class 2 quarterfinals. Luray (17-3) hosts Region 2A runner-up Bruton.
Clarke County never led against Luray, a team the Eagles had beaten 8-0 and 3-1 during the regular season. Trailing 1-0, Clarke County got even when Rebecca Camacho-Bruno tipped in a loose ball inside the box.
The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead into the half, but the Eagles squared it as Lily Suling converted on Camacho-Bruno's corner kick. Luray again took the lead and the Eagles could not respond.
Wood's Newcome named Region 4C Player of the Year
James Wood sophomore midfielder McKenna Newcome was chosen as the Region 4C Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year in selections released Thursday.
In 19 games, Newcome recorded 21 goals and 22 assists.
The Colonels had a region-high five First Team selections. Joining Newcome are forwards Sidney Rathel (senior) and Jolie Jenkins (freshman), senior midfielder Olivia Walker and junior defender Brooke Geary. Handley junior goalkeeper Emma Westfall and junior Lauren Mason (at-large) also made the First Team.
Local Second Team selections are Handley seniors Julia Nerangis (forward), Mikayla Balio (midfielder) and Taylor Roark (midfielder), James Wood junior defender Lydia Watson and Sherando sophomore forward Ella Sampsell.
Tuscarora’s Dave Gryder is the Coach of the Year after guiding the Huskies to the Dulles District regular-season title and a spot in Friday’s Region 4C title game against Broad Run.
