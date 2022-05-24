BERRYVILLE — Caleb Neiman scored four consecutive goals on the way to a five-goal performance as top-seeded Clarke County blew away No. 8 Page County 15-0 in the Bull Run District boys’ soccer tournament on Tuesday.
Neiman’s four straight pushed the Eagles’ lead to 5-0 early in the first half and 10 of his teammates scored as they continued to pour it on eighth-seeded Page County. Clarke County (17-0) will host Madison County at 5 p.m. in a Bull Run semifinal matchup on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Menes Ajyeman 1 goal, 2 assists; Leo Morris, Chis LeBlanc, Colin Moran, Ben Fulmer and Brody Murphy with 1 goal, 1 assist each; Oakley Staples, Emmet Morris, Charles Frame and Harim Torres with one goal each; Caden Mercer 2 assists.
Tennis: Locals fall in doubles finals
WARRENTON — Handley’s J.H. Herrington and Brendan Love and Millbrook’s Kinsey Knox and Amanda Dalton each advanced to the Region 4C doubles finals before falling on Tuesday.
Herrington and Love, the Class 4 Northwestern District champions, lost 6-3, 6-2 to Lightridge’s Sid Dabhad and Thanus Buneti in the championship match. The Handley duo outlasted Rock Ridge’s Kaushik Muskari and Samson Annavarapu in a semifinal match that went to a third-set tiebreaker in a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4) triumph. Dabhad and Buneti knocked off Millbrook’s Nate Simmons and Adriano Georgiev in the semifinals (no score was reported).
In the girls’ finals, Knox and Dalton, the Northwestern champs, fell against Dulles champions Anya Ambarish and Tarini Panidepu of Rock Ridge (no score was reported). In the semifinals, Knox and Dalton outlasted Broad Run’s Isabella Rotaru, the regional singles champion, and Sydney Lundberg 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Also in the semifinals, Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan fell against Ambarish and Panidepu 6-3, 6-0.
Girls' soccer: Clarke Co. 8, Page Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Kelsey Elrod had a hat trick as unbeaten Clarke County cruised against No. 8 Page County in the quarterfinals of the Bull Run District Tournament on Tuesday.
The Eagles (17-0) will host Central in a semifinal matchup at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Clarke County leaders: Summer Toone 2 goals, 1 assist; Campbell Neiman 2 goals, Maya Masraco 1 goal; Audrey Price and Avery Shinaberry 1 assist each.
Softball: Clarke County 11, Strasburg 0 (6)
BERRYVILLE — Abby Peace tossed a three-hitter as Clarke County rolled past Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Bull Run District tournament on Tuesday.
Leading 2-0, the Eagles (17-4) broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Peace struck out five and walked one as Clarke County advanced to Thursday's semifinals at East Rockingham at 5 p.m.
Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-3 (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs, 2 walks; Kacie Turner 2-3, RBI, 2 runs; Haley Farmer 2-2, 2 runs; Anna Hornbaker double, RBI; Campbell Paskel 2 runs, 3 walks.
Baseball: Central 9, Clarke County 3
BERRYVILLE — Strasburg scored four times in the top of the fourth to erase a 3-2 Clarke County lead and the Rams eliminated the Eagles in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
The Falcons smacked 13 hits against the Eagles (11-10), who will play in the regional quarterfinals on May 30.
Clarke County leaders: Quenton Slusher 2-3, run; Cordell Broy 1-3, RBI; Matthew Sipe run, 2 walks; Hunter Norton RBI; Jacob Plotner RBI.
