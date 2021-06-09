Clarke County dominated the All-Bull Run District boys’ soccer selections with eight first-team and three second-team picks.
The Eagles, who captured the district title with a 9-0 record, had half of the first-team selections. Seniors Justin Toone and Brendan Haun earned spots at forward. Sophomores Leo Morris and Chris LeBlanc along with freshman Charlie Frame were choices at midfield, while juniors Caleb Neiman and Jesus Ramirez earned spots on defense. Sophomore Oakley Staples rounded out the first team picks with an at-large selection.
The Eagles’ second-team picks were junior forward Harim Torres, sophomore forward Ian Waldner and freshman defender Joseph Ziercher.
Page County senior forward Jared Melini was named the Player of the Year.
Clarke County puts three on softball first team
Clarke County placed three players on the All-Bull Run District softball first team, which was announced this week.
Seniors Alyssa Hoggatt (outfield) and Abby Peace (pitcher) joined sophomore Madison Edwards (shortstop) on the first team for the Eagles, who finished the regular season 8-4. Sophomore outfielder Campbell Paskel was chosen for the second team.
Page County senior pitcher Taylor Hankins was selected as Player of the Year.
Two Eagles receive Bull Run baseball accolade
Clarke County’s Jonah Cochran and Luke Lyman earned first-team honors on the All-Bull Run District baseball team.
Cochran, a senior, was a first-team pitcher and also earned a second-team selection in the outfield. Lyman, a junior, was a first-team pick at first base for the Eagles (5-7).
Page County sophomore shortstop Lance Williams was chosen Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.