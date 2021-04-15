LURAY — The No. 2 Clarke County volleyball team's bid for its first regional title in program history came up short in a 3-0 (25-20, 25-6, 25-20) loss to No. 1 Luray on Thursday night in the Region 2B championship match.
The Eagles end the year with a 10-4 record and Luray improved to 11-3.
For more details, see Saturday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 14 kills, 6 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 19 assists; Natalia Rodriguez 7 digs.
Millbrook stays perfect with sweep in tri
WINCHESTER — Millbrook beat James Wood in three sets and Sherando in two in a volleyball tri on Thursday at James Wood's Shirley Gymnasium.
The Pioneers (7-0) beat the Colonels (3-2) 26-24, 14-25, 16-14 and the Warriors (0-7) 25-20, 25-14. James Wood beat Sherando 2-0 (25-19, 25-22).
Millbrook leaders vs. James Wood: Skylar Johnson 19 kills, 7 digs; Jess Cleveland 13 digs; Autumn Stroop 26 assists, 6 digs; Ariel Helmick 5 kills.
Millbrook leaders vs. Sherando: Madelyn White 4 kills, 9 digs; Johnson 8 kills, 9 digs; Amanda Dalton 4 kills; Autumn Stroop 21 assists, 7 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Sherando: Grace Frigaard 11 kills, 13 digs; Lexi Taylor 7 kills, 2 aces; Katey Matthews 22 assists, 2 aces, 3 kills, 8 digs; Rebecca Lever 9 digs.
James Wood leaders vs. Millbrook: Frigaard 10 kills, 10 digs; Matthews 6 kills, 22 assists, 3 aces, 6 digs; Lever 10 digs; Carsyn Vincent 9 digs, 3 aces.
James Wood wins golf tri
FRONT ROYAL — In a unique format, James Wood had a three-team score of 121 to defeat Millbrook (127) and Sherando (139) in a tri competition held Thursday on the Blue Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Each school submitted teams of two players each. Holes 1-3 were played in a best ball format, holes 4-6 were played in a scramble (captain's choice) format and holes 7-9 were played with alternate shots.
Millbrook's Nick Gressley and Will Croyle had the best score with a 36, winning by one shot over James Wood's Braeden Crawford and Drake Reese (37).
Other James Wood scores: Carson Baker, Luke Davis (42); Caden Ganzcak, Sean Cody (42).
Other Millbrook scores: Jack Hersey, Tyler McGuire (45), Jakob Villasista, Jack Muldowney (45),
Other Sherando scores: Elijah Ralls, Landon Rohani (42), Kadin Kasuboski, Joshua Call (44); Harrison Burrel, Logan Dunston (53).
SU turns back Randolph-Macon rally
ASHLAND — Shenandoah University forced a pair of turnovers on Randolph-Macon’s final two possessions and held on for a 15-14 ODAC lacrosse win on Wednesday night.
Kathleen Donovan scored the eventual game-winner for the Hornets (4-6, 3-2 ODAC) with 7:54 remaining to make it 15-11. The Yellow Jackets (2-6, 1-3) scored three quick goals to cut the margin to one with 4:14 left, but SU came up with two big defensive plays and ran off time to hold on for the triumph.
Alyson Bittinger led SU with five goals, while Reilly Cisar added four goals an assist. Donovan notched three goals and an assist, while Emma Stiffler recorded two goals and two assists.
Hornets keeper Ashley MacFarlane had 10 saves. Shenandoah next hosts Randolph at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Mary Washington rallies past SU men
WINCHESTER — Mary Washington scored seven unanswered goals in the fourth quarter Wednesday to rally to a 14-11 non-league men’s lacrosse victory over Shenandoah University.
The Hornets (4-4) snapped a 7-7 tie with three straight goals to lead 10-7 early in the fourth period before Mary Washington (2-7) went on its big run.
Chris Baker led SU with three goals and an assist. Jay Baker and Logan Clingerman each recorded two goals and an assist, while Bradley Holt netted two goals. Hornets keeper Mark Isabelle had 17 saves.
SU next travels to Washington & Lee at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
