BERRYVILLE — Clarke County surrendered just five baskets as the Eagles rolled to a 48-16 rout against East Rockingham in a Bull Run District girls' basketball clash on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 21-4 at the half and cruised from there to improve to 13-5 overall, 10-4 in the Bull Run.
Clarke County leaders: Hailey Evans 20 points, 6 rebounds; Ellie Brumback 12 points, 3 assists, 4 steals; Willow Oliver 8 rebounds; Keira Rohrbach 7 rebounds, 6 steals.
Liberty 39, Handley 38
WINCHESTER — Liberty rallied from a 27-22 halftime deficit to edge Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action Tuesday.
The Eagles outscored the Judges (1-21, 0-12) by an 11-4 margin in the third quarter and held on in the final period. Handley will play at No. 2 Sherando (17-3, 9-2) in the district tournament on Friday.
Leaders: Handley: Emeryce Worrell 14 points, Laura Hogan 12 points; Jayden Washington 8 points; Liberty: Robin Morton 15 points, Bri Gutierrez 12 points.
Boys' basketball: Millbrook 57, Kettle Run 56
NOKESVILLE — Millbrook won its regular-season finale in a tight Class 4 Northwestern District clash against Kettle Run.
The top-seeded Pioneers (13-8, 10-1) will next face the winner between the fourth-seeded Cougars and No. 5 Liberty on Tuesday at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 18 points; William Croyle 12 points; Tyler Seminaro 8 points.
Liberty 67, Handley 55
BEALETON — Handley's long-distance marksmanship was off as the Judges dropped their Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season finale at Liberty.
The Judges were a miserable 5-for-30 (16.7 percent) on 3-point attempts during the contest. Third-seeded Handley (11-9, 8-4) will host No. 6 James Wood (2-15, 2-10) in the district quarterfinals on Friday.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 17 points, 4 assists; Quincy Dinges 13 points; Tavon Long 9 points, 4 steals; Jacob Duffy 8 points, 5 rebounds; Isaiah Lavette 7 points, 10 rebounds.
East Rockingham 93, Clarke Co. 69
ELKTON — East Rockingham pulled away over the final five minutes to win a Bull Run District clash against Clarke County.
The Eagles (7-10, 5-9) trailed by five points at the half and were down eight in the final quarter before East Rockingham, led by North Carolina recruit Tyler Nickel (46 points), took control down the stretch.
Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy 19 points; Luke Lyman 19 points; Dain Booker 11 points; Will Booker 8 points.
