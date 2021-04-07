NEW MARKET — The Clarke County girls’ cross country team won its second Bull Run District title in three seasons on Wednesday at New Market Battlefield, scoring 67 points to win by 22 over runner-up Strasburg (89) in the eight-team meet.
The Eagles had five runners place in the top 21 at New Market Battlefield course, which Clarke County coach Jeff Webster said is under construction and measuring longer than the typical 3.1-mile length for cross country races.
The top four teams and anyone among the top 15 individuals (excluding Class 1 Rappahannock County) at the district meet qualified for the Region 2B meet, which will be held next Wednesday and also take place at New Market Battlefield. The Clarke County boys will also compete at regionals after placing fourth with 90 points. Madison County was first with 33 points, Luray was second with 61 and Stonewall Jackson was third with 87.
Scoring runners for the Clarke County girls were Ellen Smith (eighth in 25 minutes, 29.33 seconds), Ryleigh Webster (ninth in 25:48.49), Julianna Pledgie (12th in 26:34.55), Josie Gray (17th in 27:48.42) and Ava Mansfield (21st in 28:26.49).
“I think that everybody simply elevated their focus and raced like it was a district competition,” said Webster in a phone interview. “The focus, the energy of a district meet versus a Wednesday dual meet was clearly elevated. They did great and did exactly what they were supposed to do.”
Madison County’s Kate McLearen won the individual title by 54 seconds with a time of 21:23.99. The other girls’ team qualifiers were Madison County (third with 90 points) and Stonewall Jackson (fourth with 92).
Scoring runners for the Clarke County boys were Colin Moran (12th in 21:27.80), Ben Fulmer (14th in 21:35.66), Matthew Stroot (17th in 22:13.19), Chapin Turkel (25th in 22:59.99) and Garrett Sauers (30th in 23:37.59).
Rapphannock County’s Luke Ellis won individually by eight seconds in 19:43.59.
Hornets hold on to knock off Royals
WINCHESTER — Frankie Ritter led off with a homer and Keegan Woolford added to his school-record total with a two-run shot as Shenandoah University snapped a two-game skid with an 11-8 ODAC baseball win over Eastern Mennonite on Wednesday.
Ritter launched a towering shot over the left-center field fence at Bridgeforth Field to give the Hornets (13-3, 10-2 ODAC) the early 1-0 lead. With SU leading 3-2 in the fifth, Woolford belted his 32nd career homer, a two-run opposite field shot to left, to give the Hornets some breathing room.
Leading 5-3 in the seventh, SU scored six runs to break the game open. Three runs scored on bases-loaded walks and two more scored when batters were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Kooper Anderson had an RBI single in the inning.
The Hornets needed those runs as Eastern Mennonite rallied with five runs in the ninth behind a three-run homer from Jordan Jones and a two-run blast from Brett Lindsay. Colby Martin came on to get the final two outs and the save for the Hornets.
Ritter and Pearce Bucher, each former Sherando standouts, had two hits to pace a 10-hit attack. Eight starters had at least one hit. Martin and Woolford drove in two runs apiece.
Jaylon Lee had three hits, including a solo homer, to pace the Royals (5-5, 5-5).
Maroons roll to lacrosse win over Hornets
SALEM — Roanoke College scored the first eight goals and 11 of the first 12 as the Maroons cruised to a 23-5 ODAC men’s lacrosse romp against Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Luca Docking, Wyatt Whitlow, Luke Kammerman and Jay Frye each had hat tricks for Roanoke (5-2, 3-1 ODAC). The Maroons had a whopping 76-22 edge in shots.
Tyler Held and Jet Hayes netted two each for the Hornets (3-3, 1-3). Max Myers also scored. SU used three keepers in the contest with Mark Isabelle recording 20 saves and Gabe Russell adding six.
Clarke volleyball tumbles against Luray
LURAY — Luray earned a split of its season series with Clarke County with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-9) win in Bull Run District volleyball action on Tuesday.
After Tuesday’s match, the Bulldogs are 9-3 and the Eagles are 8-3. Clarke County can tie Luray for the district title with a win over Madison County at home in its regular-season finale today.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 15 assists; Bella Stem 11 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks; Abby Peace 9 kills, 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 17 digs.
SU women land two on All-ODAC hoops team
FOREST — Shenandoah University’s Sarah Sondrol and Sierra St. Cyr earned All-ODAC women’s basketball team honors on Tuesday, while Olivia Weinel received the Scholar Athlete of the Year award.
The league did not select a first second or third team and named 18 players to the All-ODAC squad.
Sondrol, a junior forward, led the Hornets with a 14.1 scoring average and added 5.2 rebounds per game.
St. Cyr, a junior point guard, averaged 10.5 points and led the Hornets with 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
Weinel averaged 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She has a 3.98 GPA as a Psychology/Criminal Justice/Spanish triple major.
Other major award winners were: Player of the Year: Lynchburg’s Abby Oguich; Defensive Player of the Year: Roanoke’s Whitney Hopson; Coach of the Year: Lynchburg’s Katie Crump; Rookie of the Year: Randolph’s Kylie Stark.
