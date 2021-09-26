NEW MARKET — The Clarke County girls’ cross county team placed all five scoring runners in the Top 20 as the Eagles captured the title at the 23rd annual Generals XC Invitational on Saturday at New Market Battlefield.
Clarke County totaled 61 points to finish ahead of Madison County (73) and Central (84) in the nine-team event. Teya Starley placed third with a a time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds over the 3.1-mile course to pace the Eagles.
In a tight boys’ meet, Clarke County placed fourth. East Rockingham (56) won, followed by Page County (76), Madison County (79) and the Eagles (80). Adrian Kreeb (18:47) placed third to pace Clarke County.
Other Clarke County girls’ scorers: 10. Abby Cochran 24:50; 13. Ryleigh Webster 25:13; 16. Sydney Jacobson 25:29; 19. Ava Mansfield 25:44.
Other Clarke County boys’ scorers: 5. Jackson Ellis 18:59; 24. Matthew Stroot 20:40; 28. Jacob Kitner 21:05; 29. Colin Moran 21:06.
Handley boys take seventh in large meet
CARLISLE, Pa. — The Handley boys’ cross country team placed seventh among 43 teams at the 28th annual Carlise Invaitational on Saturday.
The Judges finished with 300 points in the Boys’ Challenge Division. Severna Park (Md.) won the title with 101 points, one point less than University High (W.Va.).
Nico Schianchi placed 30th and led the Judges with a time of 16 minutes, 28.8 seconds over the 3.1-mile course.
The Handley girls placed 11th among 25 teams in the Champion Girls’ Division. Handley had 322 points. Central Cambria (Pa.) won easily with 54 points, 73 better than runner-up Lewisburg (Pa.).
Mikayla Freimuth (22:01.4) paced the Judges by placing 46th.
Other Handley boys’ scorers: 50. Ryan Stickley 16:51.5; 81. Pierce Francis 17:07.8; 82. Garrett Stickley 17:08.0; 83. William Pardue 17:08.4.
Other Handley girls’ scorers: 61. Sarah Roberson 22:19.5; 62. Peyton Duvall 22:20.3; 76. Mia Kern 22:46.4; 100. Emma Fout 23:58.0.
James Wood boys take eighth at relaysMECHANICSVILLE — The James Wood boys’ cross country team placed eighth among 48 teams at the RVA Relays on Saturday.
Participating teams combined to run 12.5 miles. Nathaniel Woshner, Jacob Oliver, Landon Burdock, Ethan Pratt-Perez and Liam McDonald competed for the Colonels.
Justin Dante, Dylan McGraw, Ryan Toomey, Ben Freilich and Camden Palmer competed for Sherando, which placed 41st. Grafton won the event.
In the girls’ competition, James Wood placed 12th among 42 teams. Elena Farinholt, Hallie Lescalleet, Jocelyn Kluge, Isabella Newman and Lauren Beatty participated for the Colonels.
Sherando took 22nd with Ryleigh Combs, Addy Wallin, Cassidy Crittenden, Eva Winston and Emma Ahrens competing. Deep Run took the title.
Field hockey: SU 5, Washington College 2WINCHESTER — Mairead McKibbin had two goals and two assists to lead Shenandoah University (7-1) past Washington College (4-3) on Saturday.
Lauren Tyre, Elizabeth Ransberger and Kylee Tuebner also scored for the Hornets. Abby Barefoot and Kelsey Jones each added an assist.
Cross country: SU women take titleWINCHESTER — Shenandoah University took four of the top six places as the Hornets easily won the women’s portion of the Hornet Harrier Invitational on Saturday at the Kernstown Battlefield.
SU had 22 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Roanoke (50) in the five-team field on the 6K course. Erin Atkinson (24:21.1) topped teammate (24:43.7) for the individual title.
The Hornets (135) were sixth among eight teams in the men’s event. Mary Washington (54) edged Catholic (55) for the title. Jeremy Allinger (20:04.3) placed 14th to pace SU.
Men’s soccer: Hampden-Sydney 2, SU 1WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University (5-4) dropped its ODAC opener against Hampden-Sydney (3-2-1).
After a scoreless first half, the Tigers scored twice to open the second half. Maynor Menendez scored off an assist from Nathan Yared at the 74:51 mark for SU.
Volleyball: SU splits pair of matchesLYNCHBURG — Shenandoah (4-8, 1-3) split two ODAC matches Saturday, defeating Hollins 25-14, 25-15, 25-19 and falling 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 against Randolph.
Against Hollins, Jillian Warter had 15 kills, while Kate Poppo added eight kills and 14 digs. Natalie Reeder had 13 digs.
Against Randolph Warter had 12 kills and 11 digs. Poppo had 15 digs and Brooke Wagner added 16 assists.
