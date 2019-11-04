The Clarke County football team vaulted two spots to second in the the Virginia High School League's Region 2B power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles (7-2) have a rating of 24.22 after defeating Page County 10-7 on Friday. They close their season Friday at Class 1 Rappahannock (1-8). There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Stuarts Draft (9-0) is first at 26.67. Clarke County is followed by Buckingham County (23.44 rating, 8-1 record). Strasburg (22.33, 7-2) is fourth and Luray, which suffered an upset loss against East Rockingham, dropped from second to fifth (22.22, 7-2). East Rockingham (21.11, 5-4), Page County (19.67, 6-3) and Buffalo Gap (18.00, 5-4) round out the Top 8.
The top four teams in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings will advance to the Region 4C standings, Liberty (9-0, 6-0) has clinched the district title and the top seed.
Based on head-to-head games, Sherando (6-3, 4-2) has clinched a playoff spot, but not a playoff seeding. Handley (7-2, 4-2), Millbrook (6-3, 4-2) and James Wood (6-3, 3-3) are still in contention for the other two spots. Head-to-head records will break some ties, but other ties could be broken by power ratings.
Sherando (26.56) currently leads the power ratings, followed by Handley (26.33), Millbrook (24.78) and James Wood (23.22).
The Northwestern District qualifiers will play the top four from the Dulles District. Broad Run (9-0, 5-0) and Tuscarora (8-1, 3-1) have locked up playoff spots. Dominion (4-5, 2-2), Loudoun Valley (6-4, 2-3) and Loudoun County (5-4, 1-3) are still in the hunt for the final two positions.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SU programs add assistant coaches
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University coaches Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft and Adam Walsh jointly announced Monday the addition of part-time assistants into their two programs.
Smeltzer-Kraft has brought on Greg Morris to her women's coaching staff, while former SU standout Jordan Hunter, a 2018 graduate, joins Walsh's men's staff.
Morris is a former AAU coach and a member of the basketball program at UNC Charlotte received the part-time position on the women's staff when Aby Diop was hired as the head coach at Averett and Elsebeth Birman was promoted from a part-time to the full-time spot.
Morris comes to SU after serving as a graduate assistant coach with the Drexel University women's basketball program from 2016-18.
Hunter was a team captain and started 24 of 25 games for Walsh in his senior year. Following graduation, he was one of two SU student-athletes selected to attend the NCAA Career in Sports Forum at the NCAA headquarters in Indianapolis. Hunter is currently pursuing his Master's in Business Administration in the Byrd School of Business.
Both men have started their part-time duties and are involved in all aspects of their respective programs.
