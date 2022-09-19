HARRISONBURG — Clarke County High School placed second at The Bull Run District golf championship on Monday, earning one of the four Region 2B qualifying berths.
The Eagles shot a team total of 361 at the Heritage Oaks Golf Course and finished nine strokes behind champion Mountain View (352). Central (362) and East Rockingham (370) also qualified in the nine-team event.
Jack Bowen fired an 84 to lead Clarke County. Hunter Breece (86), Thomas Dalton (91) and Ben Fulmer (100) rounded out the Eagles’ scorers.
East Rockingham’s Chase Clem shot a 75 at the par-70 layout to earn medalist honors.
Volleyball: James Wood 3, Independence 0
ASHBURN — James Wood remained unbeaten on the season with a 25-8, 25-18, 25-12 romp against Independence on Monday.
The Colonels improved to 7-0.
James Wood leaders: Kennedy Spaid 8 kills; Brenna Corbin 7 kills, 11 digs; Melia Burch 6 kills; Ella Kelchner 5 kills, 2 solo blocks; Ashlynn Spence 5 kills. Paige Ahakuelo 13 assists, 11 digs, 5 aces; Hannah McCullough 13 assists; Carsyn Vincent 8 digs.
Millbrook 3, Jefferson 0
WINCHESTER — Undefeated Millbrook cruised to a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 triumph over Jefferson (W.Va.) om Monday.
The Pioneers improved to 8-0.
Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 34 assists, 13 aces; Berkeley Konrady 7 kills, 7 aces; Camdyn Lockley 9 kills; Gigi Norris 11 digs.
Field hockey: SU 6, Wilson 0
WINCHESTER — Lauren Tyre scored twice as unbeaten Shenandoah University rolled to a shutout against Wilson College on Monday.
Mairead Mckibbin, Kelsey Jones, Farren Winter and Elizabeth Ranberger each recorded a goal and an assist as the Hornets (6-0) outshot the Phoenix 30-2.
Taylor Swann made one save against Wilson (2-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.