STRASBURG — Justin Toone scored a pair of goals to lead unbeaten Clarke County to a 3-0 Bull Run District boys' soccer win over Strasburg on Thursday.
The Eagles improved to 9-0 with the triumph.
Clarke County leaders: Brendan Haun goal; Leo Morris 2 assists; Joseph Ziercher assist.
SU's Pencile named to All-Academic squad
AUSTIN, Texas — Shenandoah University's Maiya Pencile was named the Academic All-District V first team in selections announced Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Pencile, a second team All-ODAC selection, graduated last month with a 3.84 GPA as a chemistry major. She led the ODAC with seven goals in nine games.
Pencile is now a candidate for Academic All-America.
