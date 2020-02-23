SALEM — Clarke County freshman Cannon Long placed third at 106 pounds in the VHSL Class 2 Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
Long, the lone Eagles wrestler to place in the event, began the day in the semifinals after having gone 2-0 on Friday. He dropped his semifinal match 9-4 against Stuarts Draft’s Daniel Parkula, but rallied back with a pair of victories to take third place.
“He wrestled the best he had all season,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said. “He really got after it. We hope this really builds up his confidence and he can continue his winning ways next season.”
In the consolation semifinals, Long cruised to a 9-3 decision against Appomattox’s Frank Gonzin. He followed that up with another 10-4 decision against Richlands’ Chance Rose in the third-place match.
“He was in total control,” Van Sice said of the final two matches. “I didn’t think he was threatened in either match. You never know how they will come back after losing in the semifinals, but he got right back on track.”
Long finished the season with a 41-12 record.
Also for the Eagles, Alvaro Wong dropped a 9-6 decision against John Marshall’s Deandre Louis-Jean in the third round of consolations late Friday.
As a team, The Eagles placed 25th with 27.5 points. Poquoson (140) captured the team title, easily outdistancing second-place Strasburg (106.5).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eagles’ Ergen, Nei receive honor
Clarke County’s Volkan Ergen received first team honors and Ellis Nei received a second team berth on the All-Bull Run District teams.
Ergen, a senior, averaged 10.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game during the regular season for the Eagles (9-13). Nei, a junior, averaged 8.2 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals.
East Rockingham sophomore Tyler Nickel was the Player of the Year.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eagles’ Owens Sipe honored
Clarke County’s Alison Sipe and Raegan Owens each were selected to the All-Bull District second team.
Sipe, a junior, averaged 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Eagles (9-13) during the regular season. Owens, a senior, averaged 9.0 points.
Luray sophomore Emilee Weakley was the Player of the Year.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Shenandoah sweeps weekend games
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University first baseman Keegan Woolford continued his outstanding start to the season by belting two homers and driving in eight runs over the weekend.
The Hornets (6-0) whipped Susquehanna 12-5 on Sunday after sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday against Widener at Bridgeforth Field.
Woolford belted a two-run homer in the seventh inning on Sunday, his fourth in six games. Woolford, who had two hits and three RBIs in the contest, also stole home on the back end of a double-steal with Grant Thompson in the fourth inning.
With SU leading 1-0, Woolford’s RBI single started the scoring in a six-run fourth inning. Thompson, Anthony Ward, Tyler Kroll and former Sherando standout Pearce Bucher drove in runs in the outburst.
Thompson led a 15-hit attack with four hits, raising his season average to .524, and three RBIs. Ward (three hits) and Bucher (two hits) each drove in two runs.
Starter Carson Kulina pitched four scoreless innings. Jacob Faivre allowed one run in two innings and picked up the victory.
On Saturday, Woolford, hitting .500 for the season, drove in five runs in a doubleheader against Widener.
In a 5-3 win in the opener, Woolford belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning. In a 10-1 win in the nightcap, Woolford drove in two more runs, one with an RBI double.
In the opener, SU got an excellent relief outing from former Sherando standout Tad Dean. Entering the game in the fourth, Dean tossed four innings of one-hit relief. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Jacob Peters drove in a pair of runs and Bucher had two hits, including a double, to lead the Hornets’ eight-hit attack.
In the nightcap, starter Michael Prosperi tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Former James Wood standout Joel Smith closed out the win with a scoreless inning of relief.
Ward drove in three runs, while Bucher added an RBI double. Kroll led a nine-hit attack with two hits.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Shenandoah 63, Hollins 48
ROANOKE — Shenandoah closed out its regular season with a victory over Hollins on Saturday.
The Hornets (16-9, 12-6) wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the upcoming ODAC Tournament. The defending champions will face No. 4 Randolph-Macon at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center. The Yellow Jackets (18-9, 12-6) defeated SU twice during the regular season, winning 58-45 and 71-59. The winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals.
SU raced to a 19-9 lead after one quarter and cruised against Hollins (11-14, 5-13) on Saturday.
Sierra St. Cyr led SU with 15 points. Jordan Sondrol and Ragan Johnson added 13 and 12 points, respectively. St. Cyr, McKenzie Mathis and Sarah Donley added six rebounds apiece.
Kayla Surles had 18 points to lead Hollins.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry 88, Shenandoah 84
EMORY — Shenandoah University could not hold onto a 14-point lead in the second half and saw its season end with a loss against Emory & Henry on Saturday.
The Hornets (6-19, 3-13) could have clinched a spot in the ODAC Tournament with a win, but Emory & Henry (7-18, 4-12) got the spot with the victory and losses by Randolph and Eastern Mennonite.
SU led 43-33 at the half and was up 61-47 with 13:19 to go before the Wasps rallied. SU led 80-77 after Christopher Chaney’s layup with 3:50 to go, but was outscored 11-4 from there.
Anthony Williams’ jumper with 2:12 left gave Emory & Henry the lead for good (82-80) and the Wasps went 6-for-6 from the line in the final 25 seconds to hold off SU.
Chaney led the Hornets with 20 points, while Zach Garrett added 18. Jalen Hill and former Millbrook High standout Chris Oates each had 13 points, while former Pioneers standout Trammel Anthony netted 10. Chaney and Oates each had nine rebounds.
Williams (29 points), Colin Molden (23) and Jordan Grant (21) did the bulk of the damage for the Wasps.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 24, Lycoming 5
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored the game’s first six goals and piled up 18 tallies in the first half of a romp against Lycoming on Saturday.
The Hornets (2-0) led 18-5 at the break and blanked Lycoming in the second half.
Natalie Nichols led SU with five goals. Alyson Bittinger and Megan Egan added four each. Nikki Zerna Alexandra Simonson and Egan each had three assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane had four saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 16, Marymount 11
WINCHESTER — Leading by a goal at the half, SU used a 7-4 outburst in the third period to take control against Marymount on Saturday.
Tyler Held led the Hornets (3-1) with four goals, three coming in the third period. Chris Baker (3), Jet Hayes (3) and Jay Baker (2) also scored multiple times. Antonio Caffi and Logan Clingerman each had two assists. SU keeper Jason Simpson had 12 saves.
SOFTBALL
SU drops four to open season
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University had a rough start to its season, dropping weekend doubleheaders against Alvernia and Misericordia.
On Sunday, the Hornets lost 4-0 and 9-4 decisions against Alvernia (2-0). In the opener, Alvernia’s Riley Shields tossed a three-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts.
Leading 1-0, the Golden Wolves scored four runs in the top of the second to break the game open.
SU led 3-0 through three innings in the second game behind Allie Schey’s two-run single in the second and Nikki Stone’s RBI single in the third.
Alvernia scored in each of its final four at-bats with two in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
BayLee Jenkins had two of SU’s seven hits. Morgan Henley tripled and scored.
On Saturday, SU opened its season by dropping 4-0 and 2-1 decisions against Misericordia.
In the opener, Misericordia’s Brooke Moyle allowed two hits and struck out nine in six shutout innings. Miranda Bohn’s two-run double in the third was the big blow in the game.
In the nightcap, Bohn outdueled SU’s Henley. Each pitcher allowed seven hits and the only scoring against each came in the fifth inning.
Amanda Butera’s RBI single was the game-winner for Misericordia. Sammy Amateau plated Taylor Glover with a single for SU’s lone run.
Nikki Stone and Amateau each had two hits for the Hornets. Henley walked two and struck out two.
