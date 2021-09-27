HARRISONBURG — Clarke County’s Hunter Breece finished eighth overall in the Region 2B golf tournament on Monday and earned the final qualifying spot to the Class 2 state tournament on Oct. 12.
The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams qualified for the state tournament, to be held at the Olde Mill Resort in Laurel Valley.
Breece fired an 87 on Monday at the par-70 Heritage Oaks layout. By finishing between seventh and 12th, Breece earned Second Team All-Region honors.
The Eagles took fifth among the five teams in the event with a team score of 410. Madison County (337) won, followed by Mountain View (348), Stuarts Draft (387) and Central (395).
Madison County’s Jackson Taylor and Stuarts Draft’s Nicholas Jones each tied for medalist honors with rounds of 78.
Other Clarke County scorers: Thomas Dalton 98, Shaine Wallace 107, Ben Fulmer 118.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Tuscarora 2
LEESBURG — Ariel Helmick had 20 kills and 29 digs as Millbrook outlasted Tuscarora 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 15-12 on Monday.
The Pioneers improved to 11-1 overall.
Other Millbrook leaders: Madison Koeller 44 assists, 15 digs, 7 aces; Madelyn White 13 kills, 13 digs; Amanda Dalton 11 kills.
Clarke County 3, Mountain View 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated Mountain View by the scores of 25-12 25-9, 25-18 in a Bull Run District match on Monday night. The Eagles are 7-4 (4-4 district).
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 28 assists, 3 aces; Bella Stem 17 kills; Abby Peace 7 digs, 4 blocks; Kiera Rohrbach 4 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 12 digs.
