BERRYVILLE — Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice recorded his 400th career dual victory during the Clarke County Duals on Saturday.
The Eagles defeated Randolph Macon (54-33), B Team (78-0), Stuarts Draft (66-12) and Independence (57-10) and lost 37-36 to Dominion on tiebreaker criteria.
VanSice is in his 22nd season leading the Clarke County program.
Top Clarke County performers: James Casey (106), Blake Jacobson (138) and Michael Perozich (220) went 5-0. Jerry Roberts (126) went 4-0. Max Comacho (120), Cannon Long (145), Colin Moran (142), Kaylee Anderson (160) and Trace Mansfield (195) went 4-1.
Sherando second at Champe tourney
ALDIE — Sherando notched three individual champions and placed second as a team at the John Champe Cancer Classic on Saturday.
The Warriors totaled 196.5 points to place just two points behind winner Lake Braddock.
Sherando placewinners: First place: Anthony Lucchiani (120), Keagan Judd (145), Brogan Teter (152). Second place: Michael Gause (160). Third place: Aydan Willis (220). Fourth place: Devin Hardy (132), Peter Richardson (182), Ethan Gonzalez (285). Fifth place: Tyler McDonald (113). Sixth place: Tyler Koerner (126), Zach Hayes (138), Brandon Blair (170).
Judges go 3-2 at duals
LEESBURG — Handley had a 3-2 record at the Heritage Duals on Saturday.
The Judges defeated Riverside (39-29), Briar Woods (41-36) and Loudoun Valley (52-24), while falling to Stone Bridge (48-18) and John Lewis (48-36).
Top Handley performers: Garrett Stickley (113), Nick Baker (120) and Simon Bishop (160) went 5-0. Hayden Thompson (106), Logan Westfall (126) and Quenton Mudd (220) went 4-1.
James Wood splits pair of matches
NOKESVILLE — James Wood split two matches on Friday, defeating Kettle Run 43-27 and falling 48-30 against Handley.
Top James Wood performers: Colton Bendure (113), Blake Messick (126), Braden Sitton (132), Ethan Sine (170), Orion Cox (195) and Jack Thompson (285) each went 2-0.
Swimming: Wood boys, Sherando girls win
WINCHESTER — James Wood captured the boys’ title and Sherando took the girls’ crown at the 11th annual Black & Blue Invitational at Jim Barnett Park on Saturday.
The Colonels totaled 440 points to top Turner Ashby (387) in the seven-team boys’ meet. Sherando (286) was third and Handley (198) placed fifth.
The Warriors totaled 514 points to take the title over James Wood (438) in the six-team girls’ meet. Handley (263) was fourth.
James Wood boys’ winners: Paul Warnagiris (26.43 in the 50 freestyle and 4:28.18 in the 400 free); Andrew Thompson (1:03.19 in the 100 butterfly); Joe Warnagiris (56.91 in the 100 freestyle, 1:03.91 in the 100 backstroke); 200 medley relay (J. Warnagiris, P. Warnagiris; Thompson, Alex Hua) 1:57.59; 200 free relay (Ethan Britton, Reagan Kite, Hua, Trent Rakowski) 1:51.58; 400 free relay (J. Warnagiris, Rakowski, Thompson, P. Warnagiris) 4:00.35.
Sherando girls’ winners: Taylor Smith (2:28.07 in the 200 individual medley, 1:07.05 in the 100 buttlerfly); 200 medley relay (Lexi Schellhammer, Smith, Chelsey Jones, Natalee Tusing) 2:11.84; 400 free relay (Gracie Defibaugh, Jones, Madison Reed, Smith) 4:26.18.
James Wood girls’ winners: Lauren Masters (28.54 in the 50 free); Paige Simko (1:17.44 in the 100 breaststroke); 200 free relay (Annie Hua, Kallie Gyurisin, Simko, Masters) 1:59.20.
Clarke County boys sweep, girls split
STRASBURG — The Clarke County boys scored a pair of wins on Saturday, while the girls split in a tri-meet at Signal Knob Recreation Center.
The Eagles won 71-2 over Wilson Memorial and 52-36 over Madison County in boys’ competition. Clarke County beat Madison County 50-28 and fell 51-33 to Wilson Memorial in the girls’ meets.
Clarke County boys’ winners: Liam Whalen (2:03.58 in the 200 free); Patrick Whalen (2:44.03 in the 200 IM, 6:02.25 in the 500 free); Dylan Rosenbohm (1:17.84 in the 100 fly); Ryan Hooks (1:11.84 in the 100 back); 200 free relay (Lucas Welch, Ron Martin, P. Whalen, L. Whalen) 1:58.69.
Clarke County girls’ winners: Kayla Sprincis (2:12.20 in the 200 free, 5:42.80 in the 500 free); Noelle Whalen (2:36.77 in the 200 IM); Maya Pitts (1:12.91 in the 100 fly).
Girls' basketball: James Wood 52, Kettle Run 33
WINCHESTER — James Wood evened its overall record at 6-6 and Class 4 Northwestern District record at 3-3 with a win over Kettle Run on Saturday.
James Wood leaders: Gabby Valentinetti 14 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals; Emma Bursey 13 points; Brynna Nesselrodt 11 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Aubrey Grove 6 points, 7 blocks.
Women’s basketball: SU 94, Ferrum 59
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University took a 24-9 lead after one quarter and cruised to an easy ODAC win over Ferrum on Saturday at the Wilkins Center.
Sarah Sondrol led SU (9-4, 4-4 ODAC) with 18 points. Ragan Johnson added 12 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Weinel netted 11 points. Terese Greene, Sierra St. Cyr and Zoe Star had nine points each.
Men’s basketball: Guilford 79, SU 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — ODAC unbeaten Guilford poured it on in the second half to bounce Shenandoah University on Saturday.
The Hornets (3-12, 2-4) trailed 36-29 at the half, but the Quakers (10-3, 6-0) controlled the final 20 minutes.
Jaylen Williams led SU with 16 points. Deondre McNeil added 10. Liam Ward and Tyler Dearman had 22 and 21 points respectively, for Guilford.
Indoor track & field: SU teams fare well
COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. — Shenandoah University’s men placed fourth and the women took sixth at the Collegeville Classic on Saturday.
The SU men totaled 91 points in the 10-team field. Host Ursinus won with 131.5. The SU women had 43 points in the 12-team women’s field, which was won by Dickinson with 106.
The Hornets had four individual men’s winners. Freshman Ahmal Williams won both the 200 meters (23.04 seconds) and 400 (52.47). Former James Wood High School standout William Crowder took the 60 with a time of 6.99 seconds. Tucker Kindig captured the weight throw with a toss of 16.75 meters.
On the women’s side, Kiara Felston won the weight throw with a toss of 14.42 meters.
College wrestling: SU competes in tourney
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Shenandoah University had two wrestlers place at the Wildcat Classic hosted by Johnson & Wales on Saturday.
Dylan Weaver took fourth at 174 pounds, while Derek Liddle was sixth at 197.
