HIGH POINT, N.C. — Clarke County graduate Colt Webb won his first start of the year on Wednesday for the High Point Rockers of the 10-team professional baseball Atlantic League.
A 6-foot-5, 230-pound right-hander who recently finished a standout career at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, Webb pitched six innings and allowed one earned run, four hits and no walks and struck out three batters as High Point defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-1 at Truist Point. Heading into Thursday, the Rockers had the best overall record in the Atlantic League at 27-9.
“I was nervous, a little jittery at the start but I tried not to show it,” said Webb (1-0) in a news release. “I didn’t think I’d be competing in baseball after college. I wasn’t sure what to expect but these guys have been awesome. They’ve taken me in and it’s been great.”
Wednesday was Webb’s second appearance overall. He pitched an inning in relief last week during High Point’s visit to Charleston.
In college, Webb went 28-14 in his career and 9-2 mark in 2022. In 92.1 innings this year, he had a 2.92 ERA and recorded 102 walks against 25 strikeouts. Webb helped Charleston to the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional title game and earned National Pitcher of the Week honors after tossing a seven-inning no-hitter against Davis & Elkins on April 16, when he struck out seven batters and walked two.
Webb was a First Team All-Mountain East Conference selection in both 2021 and 2022.
Valley Baseball League: Strasburg 13, Winchester 2 (7)
STRASBURG — The Winchester Royals lost their season opener to the Strasburg Express in seven innings on Thursday, committing five errors, throwing five wild pitches, issuing nine walks and giving up seven hits.
Strasburg scored three runs in each of the first two innings for a 6-0 lead and led 8-0 after five innings. The Express completed the scoring with five runs in the sixth.
Royals leaders: Colton Royals 1-3, 2-run home run in 6th; Chayce Bryant 2-3, double.
