Clarke County jumped from fourth last week to second in the Region 2B football ratings released by the Virginia High School League on Monday.
The Eagles (8-1, 23.89) now trail only Stuarts Draft (7-1, 25.38). Clarke County leapfrogged Central (7-1, 23.75) and Strasburg (7-1, 23.75), which are tied for third. Central will play at Strasburg on Saturday, while the Rams are also slated to host East Rockingham on Tuesday.
The top eight teams in the nine-team Region 2B ratings make the playoffs. Rounding out the Top 8 are: No. 5 Buckingham County (4-2, 20.33), No. 6 Luray (4-4, 18.38), No. 7 East Rockingham (3-4, 18.00) and No. 8 Madison County (2-7, 15.11). The top four finishers will host an opening-round playoff game.
Luray is not conceding a forfeit for a game scheduled earlier this season against Central. The Bull Run will decide if that game is declared a forfeit or a no-contest.
Clarke County (5-0 in the Bull Run district) hosts No. 9 Page County (4-5, 1-4) in its regular-season finale on Friday. The Eagles, who already have clinched a share for the Bull Run title, will take it outright with a victory.
In Region 4C, the top four teams in the standings for the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District advance to the playoffs (Park View is not involved in the Dulles District standings). The current standings for each district are as follows:
Northwestern District: 1. Kettle Run 5-0 (clinched district title); T-2. Handley, James Wood 4-1; 4. Sherando 3-2; 5. Fauquier 1-4; 6. Millbrook 1-5; 7. Liberty 0-5.
Dulles District: 1. Broad Run 6-0; 2. Heritage 5-1 (beat Tuscarora); 3. Tuscarora 5-1; 4. Loudoun County 4-2; 5. Loudoun Valley 3-4; 6. Lightridge 1-5; 7. Dominion 1-6; 8. Rock Ridge 0-6.
Handley, James Wood and Sherando have locked up playoff berths. The Warriors are set as the No. 4 seed and will travel to the Dulles District champion in the opening round of the playoffs. The Colonels will host the Judges on Friday with the winner clinching the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game against the No. 3 seed out of the Dulles. The No. 3 finisher in the Northwestern District will travel to the Dulles runner-up.
Tuscarora (8-1) hosts Broad Run (8-1) and Heritage (8-1) travels to Loudoun County (7-2) this week in Dulles play. All four of those teams have wrapped up a regional playoff spot.
Volleyball: Clarke Co. 3, Buckingham Co. 0
BERRYVILLE — Fourth-seeded Clarke County made short work of No. 5 Buckingham County, rolling to a 25-7, 25-18, 25-9 romp in the Region 2B quarterfinals on Monday.
The Eagles (15-8) advance to Thursday's semifinals at top-seeded Central. The Falcons (20-4) swept Stuarts Draft 25-18, 25-19, 25-20. Thursday's winner clinches a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Clarke County leaders: Abby Peace 9 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Bella Stem 14 kills; Kacie Turner 5 aces; Anna Spencer 4 aces; Allie Lynch 23 assists; Keira Rohrbach 2 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 8 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.