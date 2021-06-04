NOKESVILLE — Kaden Spaid and Nick Bell combined on a three-hitter as James Wood rallied to clinch a Region 4C playoff berth for the first time since 2007 with a 5-2 victory against Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Friday.
The Colonels (11-3) will play at Millbrook (13-1) in the district title game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Spaid allowed two hits and two runs (none earned) while walking one and striking out six in the first four innings. Bell cleaned up with three innings of one-hit relief, with no walks and six strikeouts.
The Colonels trailed 2-1 heading into the fourth, but used aggressive baserunning to score a pair of runs off of throwing errors. They tacked on two more runs in the sixth, scoring on an error and Spaid's sacrifice fly.
James Wood leaders: Jacob Roy 3 hits; Bodie Pullen 2 hits; Luke Gross 2 hits (double), RBI; Jaden Ashby 2 runs.
Millbrook boys' soccer clinches region berth
NOKESVILLE — Tyler Mallen scored off a Patrick Sigler assist nine minutes into the game, and that was the game's only goal as the Millbrook boys' soccer team defeated Kettle Run 1-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Friday.
Millbrook (9-3) moves on to Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. championship game at James Wood (12-0). The Pioneers clinched a Region 4C tournament berth with the win.
Nick Catlett recorded his fifth shutout in goal.
Clarke boys' soccer wins Bull Run title
LURAY — Brendan Haun had three goals and one assist and the Clarke County boys' soccer team completed a perfect Bull Run District championship season with an 8-0 win over Luray on Friday.
The Eagles are 9-0.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals, 1 assist; Oakley Staples 2 assists; Caleb Neiman, Joseph Ziercher, Ben Fulmer 1 goal each; Caden Mercer, Colin Moran 1 assist each;
Handley girls' soccer clinches Region 4C berth
NOKESVILLE — Jessica Alamo scored two goals to lead the Handley girls' soccer team to a 3-1 win over Kettle Run in the Class 4 Northwestern District semifinals on Friday.
The Judges (8-3-1) advance to Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. championship game at James Wood (10-0-2). Handley clinched a Region 4C tournament berth with the win.
Handley leaders: Shayla Fitzsimmons-Call 2 assists; Lauren Mason 1 goal; Emma Westfall 12 saves.
Luray gets baseball win over Clarke County
BERRYVILLE — Luray scored an earned run in the top of the seventh to knock off Clarke County in the Eagles' Bull Run regular-season finale 3-2 on Friday.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, the Bulldogs (2-9) held the Eagles (5-7) scoreless the rest of the game.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 2 hits (double); Luke Lyman hit, RBI at plate; 4 IP, 3 hits, 2 unearned runs, 1 walk, 10 strikeouts; Dagan Kitner hit, RBI at the plate, 3 IP, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts.
Handley closes lacrosse season with win
FREDERICKSBURG — Jack Dueweke scored seven goals and two assists to lead the Handley boys’ lacrosse club team to a 20-5 victory over James Monroe in the Judges’ season finale on Thursday.
Handley finished the season 8-1.
Handley leaders: Aidan Mohr 5 goals, 1 assist; Jakob Villasista 4 goals; Joe Constantino 2 goals; Jason Falso 2 goals, 2 assists; Chris Ballentine 2 assists; Gavin Pierce 1 assist; Thomas Bowen 7 saves.
