FRONT ROYAL — James Wood's four players each bettered Sherando's top score as the Colonels rolled to a 161-194 triumph in a Class 4 Northwestern District golf dual on Tuesday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Caden Ganczak's two-over 37 on the par-35 White Nine led James Wood.
Other James Wood scorers: Luke Davis 40, Braeden Crawford 42, Drake Reese 42.
Sherando scorers: Josh Call 47, Sophia Straightiff 47, Isaiah Doeden 48, Kadin Kasuboski 52.
Volleyball: Millbrook 3, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Unbeaten Millbrook opened the Class 4 Northwestern District season win a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 sweep on last spring's champion Fauquier on Tuesday night.
Madison Koeller had 26 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills and 4 aces for the Pioneers, who improved to 4-0 overall.
Other Millbrook leaders: Ariel Helmick 11 kills, 9 digs; Madelyn White 8 kills, 7 digs; Autumn Stroop 10 digs.
Handley 3, Skyline 1
WINCHESTER — Handley rebounded after dropping the first set to knock off Skyline 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Lindsay Pifer had 18 kills, 22 assists, 10 digs and 4 aces for the Judges, who squared their overall record at 3-3.
Other Handley leaders: Carter Gerometta 12 kills; Takira Washington 12 digs.
James Wood 3, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — James Wood outlasted Kettle Run 19-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-12, 15-13 in Class 4, Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Colonels improved to 3-1 overall, 2-0 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Ella Kelchner 8 kills, 2 blocks; Melia Burch 8 kills, 9 digs; Khloe Anderson 2 blocks; Katey Matthews 15 assists, 5 aces, 8 digs; Caitlyn Shutts 9 digs, 3 aces.
Former Eagle earns conference football honor
ITHACA, N.Y. — Former Clarke County and current Ithaca College standout Nick Bahamonde was named the Liberty Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week on Tuesday.
The junior kicker accounted for 10 points in Ithaca's 52-20 victory over Bridgewater State on Sept. 4. Bahamonde made all seven of his extra points and booted a 26-yard field goal. He also recorded six touchbacks as he averaged 64.3 yards per kickoff.
The Bombers (1-0) next play at No. 20 Suny Brockport on Saturday.
SU freshman takes ODAC soccer honor
FOREST Shenandoah University women's soccer freshman Chandler Gallant was named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Tuesday by the league office.
Gallant had a pair of game-winning goals as the Hornets went 2-1 last week.
In the season opener against N.C. Wesleyan last Wednesday, Gallant's first-half goal was the only score in a 1-0 victory. On Sunday at St. Mary's (Md.), Gallant netted a penalty kick 45 seconds into the second half of a 1-0 triumph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.