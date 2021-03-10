James Wood graduate and Rider University freshman guard Makayla Firebaugh was named the women’s basketball Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Co-Rookie of the Year on Wednesday.
Firebaugh led all MAAC rookies with 12.5 points per game in conference games this year.
In all games, Firebaugh is averaging 10.8 points per game (the best scoring average on Rider) and 4.4 rebounds per game after recording 12 points and six rebounds in Wednesday’s 62-50 win over No. 2 Quinnipiac in the MAAC Tournament quarterfinals.
The Broncos (8-17) will play in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Friday in Atlantic City, N.J., against the winner of today’s quarterfinal between No. 3 St. Peter’s and No. 6 Iona.
Richmond’s Golden named to A-10 3rd team
Richmond senior center and former Sherando player Grant Golden was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Third Team for men’s basketball on Wednesday to become the first player in program history and seventh player in conference history to be named all-conference four times.
Golden averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season, ranking among the top 20 in the conference in each category. He ranks second in the A-10 in field goal percentage at 56 percent.
Golden was previously selected to the third team in 2018 and 2019 and the second team in 2020.
Richmond (13-8) lost to Duquesne 67-62 last week in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
Millbrook girls knock off James Wood
WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke scored 34 points to lead the Millbrook girls' basketball team to a 65-46 win over James Wood on Wednesday at the Pioneers' Casey Gymnasium.
The game was tied 13-13 after one quarter and 22-22 at the half, but the Pioneers (4-0) jumped out to a 45-33 lead after three quarters and had a 20-13 advantage in the fourth quarter over the Colonels (1-3).
For more details, see Friday's edition of The Winchester Star.
Scoring leaders — Millbrook: Hannah Stephanites 10, Kennedi Rooks 9. James Wood: Brooklyn Crate 26, Ellie Nichols 6, Sarah Costin 6.
James Wood boys top Millbrook for first win
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys' basketball team defeated Millbrook 59-56 for its first win of the season on Wednesday at the Colonels' Shirley Gymnasium. The Colonels are 1-4 and the Pioneers are 2-2.
Leaders — James Wood: Carson Baker 17 points, 9 rebounds; Jaden Ashby 11 points; Cole Stowers 10 points. Millbrook: Joaquin Canada 21 points; Detric Brown 8 points; Jayden Banks 8 points.
Clarke County girls win cross country meet
LURAY — Josie Grey placed fourth to lead the Clarke County girls’ cross country team to a victory in a Bull Run District tri meet with Luray and Madison County on Wednesday.
The Eagle girls scored 22 points. Luray scored 37 and Madison County did not have a team score. Madison’s Kate McLearen won with a 3.1-mile time of 19 minutes, 48 seconds.
In the boys’ meet, Luray won with 29 points, Madison was second with 38 and Clarke was third with 65. Luray’s Sam Liscomb won in 18:22.
Clarke girls’ results: 4. Grey 24:37; 5. Ryleigh Webster 24:42; 7. Juliana Pledgie; 9. Ava Mansfield; 10. Hannah Ventura.
Clarke boys’ results: 6. Ben Fulmer 20:21; 8. Matthew Stroot 20:46; 16. Chapin Turkel 21:47; 17. Colin Moran; 18. Daniel Lai.
Handley boys’ XC tops Kettle Run
WINCHESTER — Ryan Stickley placed first to lead the Handley boys’ cross country team to a 17-42 win over Kettle Run on Wednesday in Class 4 Northwestern District dual meet action at Kernstown Battlefield.
The Cougars won the girls’ meet 22-34.
Handley boys’ results: 1. Stickley 18:56.9; 2. Pierce Francis, 19:13.4; 3. Max Ware 19:37; 5. William Pardue 20:15.2; 6. Jack Smith 20:24.3.
Handley girls’ results: 4. Sarah Roberson 24:06.7; 6. Lily England 24:53.4; 7. Mia Kern 25:11.6; 8. Bella Balio 25:16.3; 9. Peyton Duvall 16:09.5.
Murphy wins race for Millbrook girls’ XC
WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Madison Murphy recorded a time of 20:10 to win her season debut by 45 seconds on Wednesday at Millbrook’s Third Battle of Winchester course.
Culpeper County was the only scoring girls’ team. Liberty won the boys’ meet with 27 points. Millbrook was second with 30 and Culpeper was third with 100. Liberty’s Sam Rodman won by two seconds in 18:01.
Other Millbrook girls’ results: 4. Angela Dojcak 21:17; 5. Becca Edlich 22.44.
Millbrook boys’ results: 4. Chance Crosen 18:41; 5. Nick Hayden 18:42; 6. Nolan Myers 18:42; 7. Carter Johnson 18:43; 8. Peyton Comins 18:44.
James Wood sweeps XC meet
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys and girls each went 2-0 in a home meet with Sherando and Fauquier on Wednesday.
The Colonel boys beat the Warriors 27-30 and Fauquier 15-50. Sherando beat Fauquier 15-44. The James Wood girls beat Sherando 26-33 and Fauquier 19-42. The Falcons beat the Warriors 28-31.
James Wood boys' results: 3. Nathaniel Woshner 18:58.8; 4. Ethan Pratt-Perez 19:00.70; 5. Chris White 19:03.8; 7. Liam McDonald 19:21.7; 8. Landon Burdock 19:29.
Sherando boys' results: 1. James Harris 18:03.8; 2. Ben Freilich 18:43.6; 6. Connor Sanders 19:11.3; 9. Dylan McGraw 19:37.3; 13. Camden Palmer 20:18.9.
James Wood girls' results: 3. Elena Farinholt 21:41.2; 4. Izzy Newman 21:41.4; 6. Hallie Lescalleet 23:12.4; 7. Lillian Lovelace 23:45.10; 10. Audrey Sandy 24:54.8.
Sherando girls' results: 1. Eva Winston 20:51.9; 2. Emma Ahrens 21:16.7; 9. Ryleigh Combs 24:27.7; 20: Mary Tooney 27:05.4; 21: Addy Wallin 27:09.7.
James Wood wrestling splits two matches
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — James Wood defeated Jefferson (W.Va.) 54-18 and lost to Washington (W.Va.) 51-30 in dual meet action on Wednesday.
James Wood leaders: Ronan Solosky (220), Cole Corbin (106), Tristen Jenkins (132), Aidan Barton (138), Caleb Keefer (170) each go 2-0; Jack Thompson (285), Marshall Juergens (113), Braden Sitton (120), Logan Knisley (145) each go 1-1.
SU baseball sweeps Mary Washington
FREDERICKSBURG — No. 21 Shenandoah University swept Mary Washington 7-0 and 16-2 in a non-conference baseball doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Prosperi tossed a four-hit, seven-inning shutout for SU (3-1) in Game 1 against the Eagles (0-2). Prosperi walked two batters and struck out one.
SU scored three runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the seventh. Frankie Ritter had two of SU’s six hits and an RBI double, and Keegan Woolford and AJ Ward each had two RBIs.
In Game 2, SU (12 hits) had two runs in the second, five in the third, three in the sixth and six in the seventh.
Grant Thompson was 3 for 4 with three runs, an RBI and two stolen bases. Colby Martin was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Henry Delavergne and Ryan Hayden each had two RBIs.
Matt Barnes (1-0), the second of five Shenandoah pitchers, earned the win with one inning. He allowed a run on two hits and one walk and had one strikeout.
Handley remains unbeaten in volleyball
CULPEPER — Lindsay Pifer and Anna Prosser combined for 19 kills as Handley remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-18, 25-11 sweep of Culpeper County in Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball action Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the district heading into today’s home clash against Fauquier County.
Handley leaders: Pifer 10 kills, 14 assists, 3 aces; Prosser 9 kills, 4 aces; Kyla Tigney 3 blocks.
Eagles win fourth straight to open season
STRASBURG — Bella Stem had 11 kills, six aces and four blocks to lead the Clarke County volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-20 sweep of Strasburg in Bull Run District volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 4-0.
Clarke leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 17 assists; Abby Peace 7 kills.
Sherando boys' basketball team wins pair of games
The Sherando boys’ basketball team beat Hedgesville (W.Va.) 52-42 on the road on Tuesday, one day after beating Jefferson (W.Va.) 63-62 at home.
The Warriors (3-1) led 12-7 after one quarter, 35-18 at the half and 43-36 after three quarters against Hedgesville. Sherando led 21-10 after one quarter and 36-29 at the half against Jefferson. The Cougars rallied to tie the game at 49 after three quarters, then the Warriors edged Jefferson 14-13 in the fourth quarter.
Tuesday scoring leaders — Sherando: Cole Armel 17, Keli Lawson 15, Cody Crittenden 8. Hedgesville — Elijah King 24, Adam Walls 11.
Monday scoring leaders — Sherando: Lawson 17, Armel 15, Adrian Myers 12. Jefferson: Daion Taylor 20, Will Shively 20.
James Wood boys beaten by Washington
WINCHESTER — The James Wood boys’ basketball team fell to 0-4 with a 57-42 loss to Washington (W.Va.) on Tuesday.
James Wood leader: Carson Baker 13 points, 7 rebounds.
