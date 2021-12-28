HAMPSHIRE, W. Va. — The Handley wrestling team had five champions crowned at the Hampshire (W.Va.) Invitational on Tuesday.
Top Handley finishers: First place: Hayden Thompson (106 pounds); Garrett Stickley (113); Logan Westfall (126); Simon Bishop (160) and Quentin Mudd (220); Third place: Eddie Lopez (145) and Owen Jett (170).
Millbrook's Topham advances to semifinals
WOODBRIDGE — Millbrook's Matthew Topham advanced to the semifinals at the Battle of The Bridge wrestling tournament on Tuesday.
In the 132-pound class, Topham scored a pair of falls and a major decision. He will meet Herndon's Brady Calderwood in the semifinals today.
The Pioneers took just four wrestlers to the event. Jett Helmut (285) is still alive in the consolations.
Girls’ basketball: Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30
STRASBURG — Grace Burke scored 21 points to lead Sherando High School to a 44-30 win over Buffalo Gap at the Strasburg Tournament on Monday night.
With her team leading 18-11 at the half, Burke had 10 points in the third quarter as the Warriors extended their lead to 37-22. Asia Williams added 10 points for Sherando, which improved to 8-1 heading into tonight’s title game.
