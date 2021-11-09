ITHACA, N.Y. — Former Clarke County High School standout Nick Bahamonde has earned his second career appearance on the D3football.com Team of the Week after his placekicking performance for No. 18 Ithaca College last week.
Bahamonde had an outstanding game in Ithaca’s 26-7 victory over then-No. 13 Union on Saturday. He went 4-for-4 in field goals (33, 28, 20 and 37), made both extra points and booted three touchbacks in seven kickoffs, averaging 61.4 yards per kick.
His four field goals in a game tied a school record, which was set back in 1966 by Sander Szabo. Bahamonde broke the school mark with 16 field goals this season, topping the previous record of 13 set by Andrew Rogowski in 2011. Bahamonde is 16 of 19 on field goals this season and has 23 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Ithaca (8-1) concludes its regular season this Saturday at No. 13 Cortland (9-0).
Field hockey: ODAC honors eight SU players
FOREST — Mairead Mckibbin was named Rookie of the Year and was among eight Shenandoah University players honored on the All-ODAC field hockey teams that were announced on Tuesday.
Mckibbin was joined on the first team by senior midfielder Kelsey Jones and sophomore defender Elise Velasquez. Mckibbin had 15 goals and 16 assists in her freshman season. Jones, who broke the school’s career marks for scoring, goals and assists, had 23 goals and nine assists. Velasquez played in 16 games and was part of a defense that posted seven shutouts allowed just 21 goals.
Senior defender Hannah Mink, sophomore forward Cassidy Morrison, sophomore defender Kylee Tuebner, and sophomore midfielder Farren Winter were all named to the Second Team. Sophomore midfielder Elizabeth Ranberger made the Third Team.
Washington & Lee’s Tess Muneses and Sara Amil were Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. The Generals’ Gina Wills was Coach of the Year.
Volleyball: SU’s Warter gets ODAC honor
FOREST — Shenandoah University outside hitter Jillian Warter was named to the All-ODAC Third Team in selections announced by the league office recently.
The sophomore picks up her second consecutive All-ODAC honor after being named to the third team last spring. Warter led the conference in kills per set with 4.08 and finished fourth in total kills with 322. She was also Shenandoah’s ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete nominee.
Washington & Lee outside hitter Sydney Heifner was Player of the Year and the Generals’ Bryan Snyder was Coach of the Year. Virginia Wesleyan’s Emma Claytor was Rookie of the Year.
