MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former Handley volleyball standout Maggie Wise is having an excellent sophomore season at Middlebury College.
The 6-foot-1 outside hitter leads the Panthers with 151 kills. She is also third on the club in both digs (103) and blocks (20).
Middlebury was 9-4 overall and 3-1 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference heading into Friday’s clash against Wesleyan (13-2, 4-1).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clarke County 3, Page County 1
BERRYVILLE — Elizabeth Wallace pounded 22 kills and blocked 13 shots to lead Clarke County to a 25-14, 26-28, 25-14, 25-20 Bull Run triumph over Page County on Thursday.
The Eagles (6-7, 3-6) raised $1,010 on their Dig Pink Night.
Clarke County leaders: Alyssa Hoggatt 41 assists, 5 aces; Riley Marasco 10 digs.
