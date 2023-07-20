MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former Winchester Royals player and coach Steve Sabins will become the head coach at West Virginia University following the 2024 season, the school announced recently.
Randy Mazey has decided the coming season will be his final year as the Mountaineers head coach before transitioning to a senior advisor role within the baseball program. Sabins will become the 20th head coach in program history and has signed a contract through 2029.
In Mazey’s 11 years, the Mountaineers have gone 336-250 while making NCAA Regional appearances in 2017, 2019, and 2023, the first appearances for WVU in a regional since 1996. This past season was one of the most successful in program history as Mazey led the Mountaineers to a 40-20 record and a share of their first Big 12 regular-season championship. The Mountaineers peaked at No. 6 in the rankings as Mazey earned Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time.
Mazey and director of athletics Wren Baker concluded that Sabins was the right person to take over the program. Sabins, who led the Royals as head coach in the 2012 Valley Baseball League season, joined the Mountaineer coaching staff in 2016 before being elevated to associate head coach ahead of the 2022 season. Sabins also has served as recruiting coordinator since 2018.
“Coach Sabins has been an integral part of the program’s success and has been involved in all aspects of its operation,” Baker said in a university release. “He has been by Coach Mazey’s side for eight successful years and as we solidify the future of Mountaineer baseball, continuity is the strength and key that will keep our program at the top of the Big 12.”
“I am beyond grateful to be named the next head baseball coach at West Virginia,” Sabins said in the release. “I look forward to spending the 2024 season competing with Randy Mazey who is my close friend and mentor. It will be his final season and the celebration he deserves.”
VBL: Royals 12, Rebels 3 (7)
WINCHESTER — Former Millbrook High School standouts Chandler Ballenger and Jerrod Jenkins delivered big for the Winchester Royals in a Valley Baseball League romp against New Market on Thursday.
Ballenger belted three doubles and drove in three runs to bump his average to .320 on the season. Jenkins (3-1) pitched all seven innings, allowing three runs (none earned) with four walks and nine strikeouts.
Jack Hay and Camden Jackson also continued their strong offensive seasons for the Royals (22-16). Hay went 3-for-5 with a double, while scoring twice as he raised his average to .406. Jackson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the plate with a triple and scored three times as he raised his serason average to .356.
Nickolas Gnardellis also had a big night, going 2-for-3 with with a three-run homer to key a four-run sixth inning. Gnardellis finished with four RBIs and scored twice. Chris Schoeller (double) added two hits for the Royals, who finished with 17. Jancarlos Colon scored twice and stole his 15th base.
The Rebels (15-26) actually led 3-1 as Kyle Musser's two-run homer keyed a three-run third. Winchester bounced back with three in the bottom of the third and scored twice in the fifth, four times in the sixth and walked it off with two runs in the seventh. Ballenger's RBI double preceded Evan Smith's RBI single that ended the contest with the mercy rule.
