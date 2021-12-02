MOREHEAD, Ky. — Former Sherando High School football player Brady McKnight earned First Team All-Pioneer Football League honors this week as a long snapper at Morehead State University.
The freshman helped the NCAA Division I Eagles lead the league in punting and had no bad snaps. His efforts helped punter Andrew Foster set a league record for punting average and also set and re-set the program record for consecutive PATs made.
The Eagles finished 7-4 overall, 6-2 in Pioneer League play.
Girls' basketball: Oakton 48, James Wood 41
WINCHESTER — Oakton rallied after trailing 8-4 after one quarter to knock off James Wood on Thursday at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Cougars led 24-14 at the half and 39-28 after three quarters against the Colonels (0-2).
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 14 points; Jolie Jenkins 8 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals; Gabby Valentinetti 6 points.
Heritage 40, Handley 18
LEESBURG — Handley lost to the host Pride in the Heritage Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday.
The Pride led 7-4 after one quarter, 12-8 at the half, 20-12 after three quarters, then outscored the Judges (1-1) 20-6 in the fourth quarter.
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 8 points.
Women’s basketball: W&L 59, SU 48
WINCHESTER — Washington & Lee outscored Shenandoah University 16-8 in the third quarter to break open a close game and the Generals pulled away for an ODAC win at the Wilkins Center on Wednesday.
Trailing 17-15 after one quarter, W&L took a 31-30 lead at the half. The Generals opened the third quarter with a 12-0 run to take control.
Both teams struggled from the field in the second half, especially the Hornets, who made 9 of 34 attempts (26.5 percent). Olivia Weinel had 10 of SU’s 18 second-half points. No other SU player scored more than two points in the final two quarters.
Lauren Achter and Kate Groninger paced the Generals (4-2 overall, 2-0 ODAC) with 19 and 11 points, respectively. Weinel’s 10 points led SU (3-2, 0-2). Ragan Johnson added eight points and nine rebounds, while Sierra St. Cyr had six point and 10 boards.
Men’s basketball: Eastern Mennonite 86, SU 72
HARRISONBURG — Jaylen Williams’ career night wasn’t enough as Eastern Mennonite pulled away from Shenandoah University in the ODAC opener for both teams on Wednesday.
Williams put on an offensive display, nailing 18 of 22 shots from the floor in scoring a career-high 40 points. The junior guard had 28 points in the first half, helping the Hornets (1-5) stay even against the Royals at 38-38. Williams went 12 of 13 from the floor as SU shot a blistering 61.6 percent (16 of 26) from the floor.
The contest was tied 64-64 with 8:06 remaining, but Eastern Mennonite used a 14-2 run over the next 4:05 to pull away from SU.
Tim Jones led the Royals (3-3) with 20 points, Mizz Nyagwegwe added 19 points off the bench. Jones scored 16 in the second half as Eastern Mennonite shot 55.6 percent (20 of 36) from the floor.
Gavin Bizyak added seven points and Deondre McNeil had six points and seven rebounds for the Hornets.
