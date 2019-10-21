Sherando High School named alum Brooklyn Wilson its new girls’ varsity basketball coach on Monday. Wilson, a 2010 Sherando High School graduate, succeeds Mike Marsh who resigned after six seasons.
Marsh went 86-56 during his tenure. His teams won at least 14 games in each of his first five seasons with a top mark of 17-9 in 2015-16 when the Warriors made the regional tournament. He did not have a losing record until last year, when Sherando went 11-13.
Wilson played collegiately at Lancaster Bible College and she helped the Chargers advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament in 2013. For the past four years, she has taught health and physical education at Sherando and has coached the school’s girls’ JV team for the past three seasons.
“It’s humbling to have the opportunity to serve as the coach of the team on which I played as a high school student,” Wilson said in a news release. “I’m very familiar with our returning players as well as those who have played at the junior varsity level the past few years and believe the relationships I’ve formed with our players will be helpful as I transition from leading the JV team to leading the varsity squad. I’m looking forward to using my experiences as both a player and coach to help elevate Sherando’s girls’ basketball program in the years to come.”
“It’s inspiring to see a former Sherando High School student-athlete return to their alma mater and be successful as both a teacher and coach,” added Sherando High School Coordinator of Student Activities Jason Barbe in the release. “Coach Wilson’s experience as both a student-athlete and coach will serve her well as she assumes her new role as the leader of our girls’ basketball program.”
VOLLEYBALL
Millbrook 3, Riverside 1
LEESBURG — Millbrook improved to 17-1 on the season with a 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20 win at Riverside on Monday.
Millbrook leaders: Tori Johnson 24 kills, 14 digs; Jessica Cleveland 20 digs; Jordan Weir 10 kills, 6 blocks; Mikayla Ockerman 10 kills.
Williamsport (Md.) 3, James Wood 1
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — Williamsport (Md.) handed James Wood its first regular-season loss outside of tournament play with a 25-13, 26-24, 14-25, 25-10 victory on Monday.
The Colonels dropped to 17-3 overall.
James Wood leaders: Kristyna Van Sickler 11 kills, 11 digs; Grace Frigaard 10 kills; Hanna Plasters 18 assist; Katey Matthews 10 assists; Lainie Putt 6 kills; 3 blocks; Katie Costin 3 blocks.
FOOTBALL
Clarke moves to fifth in 2B rankings
The Clarke County football team moved up a spot to fifth in the Virginia High School League power ratings that were released on Monday. The rankings are used to determine which teams advance to the postseason.
The Eagles (5-2), who rolled 46-0 over Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District play on Friday, have a rating of 20.14. There are 11 teams in Region 2B, and the top eight make the playoffs.
Stuarts Draft (7-0) is first at 25.14. Strasburg (6-1), which hosts the Eagles on Friday, jumped to a tie for second with Luray (6-1) with 22.14 points. Buckingham County (6-1) is fourth at 22.00. Page County (5-2, 19.86) is sixth.
In Region 4C, district standings determine which teams make the playoffs. The top four in the Class 4 Northwestern District and the Dulles District each advance to the postseason, with Northwestern teams facing Dulles teams in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern District: Liberty 4-0 (7-0 overall); Handley 3-1 (6-1); Millbrook 3-1 (5-2); Sherando 2-2 (4-3); James Wood 2-2 (5-2); Fauquier 2-2 (4-3); Culpeper County 0-4 (1-6); Kettle Run 0-4 (0-7).
Dulles District: Broad Run 4-0 (7-0); Tuscarora 1-1 (6-1); Loudoun County 1-1 (5-2); Loudoun Valley 1-2 (5-3); Dominion 1-1 (3-4); Heritage 0-3 (1-7).
FIELD HOCKEY
Hornets’ Jones earns ODAC accolade
FOREST — Sophomore Kelsey Jones has been named ODAC Player of the Week in selections announced Monday afternoon by the league office.
Jones, a midfielder, scored three goals and had two assists in the Hornets’ ODAC victories over Randolph-Macon (4-1) and Roanoke (3-2).
Jones set up the Hornets opening goal before closing the scoring with an unassisted tally in the 4-1 win over the Yellow Jackets. She scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, and had an assist against Roanoke.
In 14 games this season, Jones has nine goals and a nation-leading 18 assists for 36 points. Her point total is tied for the second-best season in program history and she has set the mark for most assists in a season.
