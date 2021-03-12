The three Frederick County High Schools will no longer be able to play schools from West Virginia during the remaining two weeks of its winter sports season.
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Wosher said Friday night that because the Frederick County schools are participating outside the Virginia High School League season, the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission is not allowing its schools to play Frederick County schools for the remainder of the Frederick County winter season.
Woshner said it's frustrating that this decision couldn't have been reached sooner.
"It may have been an oversight at some point with West Virginia, I'm not really sure," Woshner said. "I think the decision hurts players on both sides [in Virginia and West Virginia]. We've made so many adjustments and so many exceptions this year to try and help athletes, I can't understand why it wouldn't be OK in this situation.
"Even though we're playing outside the VHSL season, we are still abiding by every VHSL rule. It's not like we're playing ineligible kids or anything like that. It's disappointing, it's upsetting, it's frustrating. The biggest thing is just giving kids the opportunity to play, and it hurts all those kids."
Efforts to schedule more contests have already been made.
Millbrook and Sherando announced Friday night that they will play each other in basketball on Monday. The girls' varsity game will take place at Sherando at 7 p.m., and the boys' game will take place at Millbrook at 7 p.m.
On Wednesday, Millbrook was originally supposed to host a double dual in which the Pioneers and Warriors would each wrestle Washington and Martinsburg. Now, Millbrook will host Sherando in a dual at 6 p.m. that day.
"We'll make adjustments on the fly like we've been doing for the last 12 months, and we'll be OK," Woshner said. "The nice thing is our kids were getting to see some other teams besides each other. I'm sure the West Virginia schools felt the same way."
Gardner earns VHSCA Player of Year honors
Handley's Demitri Gardner was selected as the Virginia High School Coaches Association Class 4 Player of the Year and teammate Chaz Lattimore joined him on the All-State First Team, it was announced on Friday.
Gardner, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, averaged 25.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.0 steals in leading the Judges (11-1) to a runner-up finish in Class 4. He also shot 55.5 percent from the floor, 74.5 percent from the foul line and 39.2 percent from 3-point range.
Lattimore, a 6-3 guard, also was a big piece to the puzzle for the Judges, who won the Class 4 Northwestern District and Region 4C titles. Lattimore averaged 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals.
Joining the two Judges on the First Team were: Corey Moye and Rashad Tucker, from Class 4 state champion Smithfield, Monacan's Rasheed Daniels and Ja'Mais Wertz, Halifax County's Kam Roberts and Kevon Ferrell, Pulaski's A.J. McCloud and Grafton's O.J. Jackson.
Beard gets 2nd team All-American honors
Handley graduate and University of Cincinnati sophomore Taylor Beard tied for 13th place in the women's high jump with a mark of 1.76 meters (5 feet, 9.25 inches) in the NCAA Division I Women's Indoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at the Randal Tyson Center in Fayetteville, Ark.
Beard's 13th-place finish earns her Second Team All-American status. Those who place ninth through 16th at the NCAA meet earn this honor. This is Beard's first collegiate All-American honor.
Beard came into the meet with a seed mark of 1.83 meters (6 feet), tied for fifth among all competitors.
Millbrook girls cruise to basketball win
WINCHESTER — Avery O'Roke led four Millbrook scorers in double figures with 24 points as the unbeaten Pioneers rolled over Jefferson (W.Va.) 74-43 on Thursday.
The Pioneers (5-0) trailed 9-7 after one quarter but outscored Jefferson 19-5 and 24-15 in the middle two quarters to take control with a 50-29 lead.
Other leading scorers: Millbrook: Kennedi Rooks 15, Kaylene Todd 11, Lauren McClung 11. Jefferson: Jordan Carr 10.
Millbrook boys suffer third consecutive loss
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — B.J. Canada led four Millbrook players who scored in double figures with 15 points, but the Pioneers dropped their third straight game with an 80-70 loss at Jefferson (W.Va) on Thursday.
Millbrook fell to 2-3 on the season.
Other Millbrook leaders: Quinten Jones 14 points; Detric Brown 13 points, Braden George 11 points.
James Wood girls fall against Spring Mills
SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Gabby Valentinetti scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds, but the James Wood girls' basketball team dropped a 47-45 decision against Spring Mills on Thursday.
The Colonels (1-4) led 21-18 at the half, but Spring Mills rebounded to tale a 33-30 lead after three quarters.
Other James Wood leaders: Brooklyn Crate 12 points; Emmagrace Bursey 8 points; Aubrey Grove 7 points, 8 rebounds.
SU baseball routs Guilford
WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah baseball team scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the fourth and one in the fifth in defeating Guilford College 10-2 on Friday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both teams on Friday at Bridgeforth Field.
Tad Dean (1-0) pitched seven innings for the victory, allowing two earned runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five batters.
SU had 15 hits and was led by Colby Martin (3 for 3 with two runs, three RBIs and a double); Pearce Bucher (3 for 5 with three RBIs and a double); Keegan Woolford (2 for 5 with two RBIs); Grant Thompson (2 for 5 with an RBI) and Frankie Ritter (2 for 5).
