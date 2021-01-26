The three Frederick County high schools will play two football games each against each other in April in the schedules that were released on Tuesday.
On Jan. 5, Frederick County Public Schools announced it was delaying its high school sports seasons due to COVID-19 concerns. The dates for the FCPS seasons are March 1-27 for winter sports, March-April for fall sports, and April 26-June 16 for spring sports.
Frederick County schools will count offseason workouts toward the Virginia High School League’s minimum practice requirements when they resume play, which is why they will be participating in games almost as soon as their official seasons start.
All games are five days apart. The following is the schedule:
Friday, April 2: Millbrook at James Wood, 6 p.m; Wednesday, April 7: James Wood at Sherando, 6 p.m; Monday, April 12: Sherando at Millbrook, 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 17: James Wood at Millbrook, 1 p.m.; Thursday, April 22: Sherando at James Wood, 6 p.m.; Tuesday, April 27: Millbrook at Sherando, 6 p.m.
The basketball schedules for the Frederick County schools are mostly complete. Schedules will likely consist of 10 games — two games each against the other two Frederick County schools, and six games against West Virginia schools, who are allowed to start competing in games on March 3.
Millbrook and Sherando will open with each other for boys’ and girls’ basketball. The Sherando boys will be at Millbrook on March 1 (7 p.m.) and the Pioneer girls will be at the Warriors on the same day at 7 p.m. For James Wood, its current schedule has its girls’ season opener on March 3 vs. Washington (7:30 p.m.) and its boys’ season opener on March 4 at Sherando.
The three volleyball teams will compete in six tri competitions with each other from April 1-20, with each school hosting two tri competitions each.
Other schedules either have been or will be released on the Northwestern District website at www.northwesterndistrictva.org.
JMU’s Green shines against Northeastern
HARRISONBURG — Former Millbrook High School standout Maddie Green had an excellent game in her return to the James Madison University starting lineup on Monday as the Dukes rallied past Northeastern 67-49.
Green, who had not started since the second game of the season, had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the triumph as JMU rallied from a 26-21 halftime deficit.
Green, a junior point guard, had played only 28 total minutes in her previous five appearances before playing 30 minutes on Monday. She went 5-for-7 from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
Neither she or her teammates could keep it going a day later as the Dukes (7-5, 3-2 CAA) fell 77-69 against Northeastern on Tuesday afternoon. Playing a season-high 31 minutes, Green scored five points (on 1-for-8 shooting) and had three assists and three rebounds.
The Huskies (3-6, 2-4) led 31-29 at the half and never trailed over the final two quarters.
“She’s just tougher defensively right now than the other ones on our team, and she understands that’s my priority,” said JMU coach Sean O’Regan on Monday to the Daily News Record of Green’s return to the lineup.
In the eight games in which she has played, Green is averaging 4.9 points and 2.0 rebounds, while averaging 17.4 minutes per game.
