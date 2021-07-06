WINCHESTER — Front Royal overcame an early 5-1 deficit with back-to-back big innings to score a 14-9 victory over Winchester in Valley Baseball League action Monday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The Royals (11-13) had grabbed a 5-1 lead thanks to five-run third inning. Will Long’s two-run double highlighted that outburst. Austin Bulman and Cristopher De Guzman added RBI singles in the inning.
But Front Royal (10-15) chased Royals’ All-Star pitcher Kenneth Quijano in the fifth. Kasey Caras led off the inning with a solo homer and the Cardinals would go on to amass seven hits in the inning. Quijano, who entered the contest with a 1.17 ERA, allowed seven hits, five runs and a walk while striking out five in 4.1 innings.
The Cardinals blew the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth. Front Royal had just three hits in the inning, but took advantage of five walks and an error. Trent Jeffcoat had two hits in the inning, including a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Trailing 14-6, the Royals took advantage of two errors to score three times in the bottom of the ninth before Front Royal closed out the contest.
Long (solo homer, 3 runs, 4 RBIs) and Bulman had two hits apiece for the Royals, while Nate Furman (triple) scored a pair of runs.
Jeffcoat had a huge night for the Cardinals, going 5 for 6 and scoring three runs. Front Royal racked up 16 hits and took advantage of 10 walks in the contest. Reliever Dylan White (1-2) allowed two hits, a run and struck out six over five innings to earn the win.
Post 21 splits four games in tournamentCUMBERLAND, Md. — Winchester Post 21 went 2-2 in a baseball tournament over the weekend at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Post 21 won its opener 19-6 against Calvert in five innings. Tim Hughes (triple, 4 RBIs), Danny Lyman (homer, double, 3 RBIs, 3 runs) and Matthew Sipe (double, triple, 3 runs, 2 RBIs) each had three hits. Drew Franchok (double, 3 runs) added two hits, while Terrell Roberts drove in three and swiped two bases. Dalton Krossman allowed eight hits, six runs, while walking one and striking out six to earn the victory.
Post 21 fell 13-1 against La Plata in Game 2. Danny Lyman had two hits and Sipe drove in the run.
Franchok had a perfect 4-for-4 day at the plate as Post 21 rebounded with a 15-8 win in five innings over Silver Spring in Game 3. Franchock had two triples, scored twice and drove in three runs. Danny Lyman (3 runs, 3 RBIs), Sipe (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Luke Lyman (triple) each had two hits. Jacob Plotner allowed five hits, two runs (one earned), walked one and struck out two in three innings to earn the win.
Post 21 lost 7-0 in six innings in its final game against St. Marys. Franchok had two hits in the loss.
Atlanta Motor Speedway will repave trackHAMPTON, Ga. — NASCAR drivers for 24 years lobbied against a repave at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The company that owns the track said it is done giving the competitors the final word in a long-overdue paving project.
Speedway Motorsports said Tuesday this weekend’s events will be the final NASCAR races on the battered and heavily patched track surface. Construction will begin immediately on a makeover, which will include a reprofile, with 28-degree banking on the turns replacing the 24-degree banking.
Atlanta Motor Speedway this season is hosting two NASCAR events for the first time since 2010, and the track overhaul reflects a commitment to again have two Cup races in 2022.
The repaving discussion has been a hot topic with drivers in Atlanta for at least five years. The drivers consistently lobbied to keep the old track. The plans to finally change the surface were announced following 10 months of research, including computer simulations from iRacing.
Veteran Cavendish wins another Tour sprintVALENCE, France — Mark Cavendish’s fairy tale at the Tour de France is a never-ending story.
Only months after he contemplated retirement, the 36-year-old British veteran is now just one win away from tying Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 stage wins at cycling’s biggest race. Cavendish won the 10th stage in a mass sprint Tuesday as Tadej Pogacar kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.
Back at the Tour for the first time since 2018, Cavendish has been dominating the sprints this summer, with three stage wins under his belt already. In Valence, Cavendish comfortably edged Belgians Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen.
Michigan center takes name out of NBA draftANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson has withdrawn from the NBA draft to stay at Michigan for his sophomore season.
He made the announcement on social media Tuesday, a day after DeVante’ Jones also chose to play for the Wolverines next season instead of keeping his name in the draft.
Dickinson, from Alexandria, earned second-team All-America, Big Ten Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound center led the team with 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Oakland first baseman joins Home Run DerbyHOUSTON — Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.
Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.
He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.
Indians sign former Nationals catcherCLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.
The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins. Ramos is a .271 career hitter with 134 homers and 527 RBIs in 981 games. The two-time All-Star won the Silver Slugger Award in 2016, when he batted .307 with 22 homers and 80 RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.