WINCHESTER — Garrett Gainey turned in his second spectacular start of the season with six shutout innings as the Winchester Royals blanked the Strasburg Express 6-0 in Valley Baseball League action on Wednesday.
Gainey (2-0), who pitched for Liberty University this past season, allowed just four hits and a walk while striking out three. The lefty lowered his season ERA to 0.69.
The Royals broke a scoreless tie in the fourth on Joseph Despard's RBI single. Jancarlos Colon made it 2-0 with an RBI single in the fifth and Despard scored on a balk in the sixth to make it 3-0.
Winchester (3-3) broke it open an inning later against the Express (3-3) as Chandler Ballenger, Despard and Tyler Cox each drew bases-loaded walks to push the lead to 6-0.
Elijah Durnell, Bailey Matela and Jake Andrews each pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Gainey.
College baseball: SU players receive honors
AUSTIN, Texas — Shenandoah University’s Pearce Bucher, Gavin Horning and Jacob Bell received Academic All-America honors in selections announced Wednesday by the College Sports Communicators.
Bucher, the team’s first baseman, is a repeat selection as he moved up to Second Team after earning Third Team accolades in 2022. The former Sherando High School standout is the first player in program history to earn the honors in multiple years.
Bucher, a graduate student, has a 3.57 GPA as a Doctor of Physical Therapy candidate. In 2022, Bucher earned his Master’s Degree in Public Health after completing his undergraduate studies in exercise science. Bucher is a three-time All-Region and All-ODAC honoree with a .360 batting average and 61 extra base hits and 149 RBIs over 684 career at-bats.
Horning, a senior outfielder, and Bell, a senior starting pitcher, were selected to the Third Team.
Horning, a criminal justice major with a 3.63 GPA, hit .409 with 17 doubles, 7 home runs, and 60 RBIs this season. In addition to All-ODAC and All-Region honors, Horning was named to the ODAC All-Tournament team and the ABCA Region 6 Player of the Year.
Bell, a former James Wood High School standout, was the Hornets’ top starter on the mound, finishing with an 8-1 record and a 2.23 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 88.2 innings.
He was named All-Region by both the ABCA and D3baseball.com, and to the ODAC All-Tournament team. Bell, who plans on returning for a fifth-year in 2024, graduated last month with a 3.63 GPA as a sport management major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.