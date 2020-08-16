BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Blue Ridge Generals 18U baseball team got a pair of well-pitched games as it advanced to the semifinals of a tournament on Sunday at Bridgeport High School.
In the opener, the Generals won 2-0 in six innings against Romney (W.Va.) thanks to a four-hit shutout from Riley Vadasz, who struck out six and walked two. Zac Rose had an RBI groundout in the first inning and later raced home on Mason Lantz’s RBI double in the fourth.
In the second contest, Luke Lyman tossed a three-hitter in a 6-1 victory over Morgantown (W.Va.) in five innings. Lyman struck out three and walked five.
Leading 1-0, the Generals blew the game open with five runs in the top of the fifth. Rose started the outburst with an RBI single and Jaden Ashby capped it with a two-run single. Jack Taylor also drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in a run.
Connor Bailey and Mason Follette (two runs) each had two hits to lead Blue Ridge’s 10-hit attack. Lyman also plated Follette with a single in the third inning.
The semifinals and finals were scheduled later Sunday.
Rain plays havoc with RCBL semifinal
NEW MARKET — Weather has pushed back the deciding Game 5 of the Rockingham County Baseball League semifinal series between the New Market Shockers and the Grottoes Cardinals to tonight at Rebel Field.
The two teams, who were originally supposed to play on Saturday, also could not play because of wet field conditions on Sunday. The final game in the best-of-five series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The winner will face the regular-season champion Broadway Bruins, who squeaked out a 1-0 win against the Bridgewater Reds in Game 5 of their series on Friday. Adam Riggleman (6 innings, 7 strikeouts) and John Judy (3 innings, 5 strikeouts) combined for a five-hitter in the clincher.
