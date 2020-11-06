RICHMOND — The University of Richmond’s Grant Golden was named to the watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award on Friday.
Golden, who played his first two scholastic seasons at Sherando High School, is one of 20 players in Division I on the watch list for the Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given to the top center in the country.
Golden, a grad student who has a year of eligibility remaining, helped the Spiders to a 24-7 record last season while earning Second Team All-Atlantic 10 honors. He averaged 13.4 points, a team-high 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Golden enters his final season with 1,472 points, 15th most in school history and the fourth most amassed by a Spider with one year of eligibility remaining. He is already the only player in school history to earn All-Conference honors in his first three seasons.
SU women’s lacrosse names captains
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University women’s lacrosse coach Lindsey Lutz has announced four captains for the 2021 season.
Alyson Bittinger, Ashley Grimes, Natalie Nichols and Emma Stiffler will serve as co-captains this spring. Bittinger, in her fourth year in the program, has junior eligibility while Grimes, Nichols, and Stiffler are classified as sophomores.
SU was 7-0 before the season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring. Led by Bittinger’s 36 points, including 33 goals, the four co-captains combined for 62 points last season.
