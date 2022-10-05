GROTTOES — The Handley boys won and the girls took second in an eight-school cross country competition at the Grottoes Town Park on Wednesday.
Led by individual winner Will Pardue (15 minutes, 52.50 seconds to win by 14 seconds), the Judges boys had four of the top five finishers and five of the top 10 and scored 22 points. Spotswood was second with 47 and was followed by Madison County (79), East Rockingham (83), Luray (135), Mountain View (173), Rappahannock County (179) and Central (230).
The Trailblazers won the girls' meet with 24 points, with Taylor Myers leading the team by winning by 64 seconds in 19:04.29. Handley scored 56 points and was followed by Central (88), Luray (111), Mountain View (118) and Madison County (124) among the six scoring teams.
Other Handley boys' scorers: 2. Garrett Stickley 16:06.76; 4. Max Ware 16:48.52; 5. Pierce Francis 16:50.96; 10. Will Thomas 17:49.55.
Handley girls' scorers: 4. Stephanie Truban 20:44.20; 9. Ellie Bessette 22:01.53; 13: Mia Kern 22:13.36; 16. Kadan Jones 22:50.21; 17. Emma Fout, 22:30.72.
Field hockey: SU 8, Eastern Mennonite 0
WINCHESTER — Kelsey Jones scored three goals as No. 17 Shenandoah University buried Eastern Mennonite 8-0 in ODAC action on Wednesday night.
Mairead Mckibbin and Farren Winter also scored twice for the unbeaten Hornets (11-0, 2-0), who led 4-0 at the half and 7-0 after three periods against the Royals (5-4, 0-2). Cassidy Morrison also scored, while Madison Short added three assists. SU had a 32-4 edge in shots and a 12-4 margin in penalty corners.
Men's soccer: SU 3, Mt. Aloysius 1
WINCHESTER — Nathan Yared had two goals and an assists as Shenandoah University rallied for three second-half goals to knock of Mt. Aloysius on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
With the Hornets trailing 1-0, Yared scored a little more than two minutes into the second half and then assisted on Connor Robles' game-winner about three minutes later. Robles had the assist on Yared's final goal, his eighth on the season.
Dylan Johnson and Nathan Lynch eqach had two saves for SU (3-4-3). Braden Callahan scored in the first half for Mt. Aloysius (2-7-2).
Women's soccer: Va. Wesleyan 4, SU 1
WINCHESTER — Defending ODAC champion Virginia Wesleyan had a pair of goals in each half to knock off Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
The Marlins (8-1-1, 4-0-0 ODAC) led 2-0 at the half and 3-0 in the second half before SU got on the scoreboard on Peyton Lubinsky's unassisted goal at the 81:32 mark.
The Hornets (6-3-1, 0-2-0) had a 13-9 edge in shots, while the Marlins had 7-4 edge in corner kicks. Karissa Dominick had two saves for SU. Alexis Miller, Olivia Bryant, Alexandria Soteriou and Sydney Queen scored for Virginia Wesleyan.
