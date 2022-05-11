WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ tennis team ran off five consecutive singles wins as the defending champions advanced to the Class 4 Northwestern District title match with a 5-0 shutout of James Wood on Wednesday.
The Judges (16-0) will face Millbrook, a 5-2 semifinal winner against Sherando, in the district finals today at 3 p.m. at Shenandoah University’s Lowry tennis complex in the title match.
Handley dropped just two games in the five singles matches that were completed. No. 2 Brendan Love, No. 3 N.R. Herrington, No. 4 Neil Parikh and No. 6 Nathan Thomas each won by 6-0, 6-0 scores and No. 1 J.H. Herrington won 6-2, 6-0. No. 5 Ty Dickson was up 6-2, 5-3 when the match was clinched.
On Tuesday, No. 4 James Wood advanced with a 5-3 win over Kettle Run. The Colonels got singles wins from No. 2 Ryan Stevens (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Zach Harris (4-6, 6-0, 6-4), No. 5 Jackson Robbins (6-1, 6-4) and No. 6 Trenton Gould (6-0, 6-2) and a doubles win from No. 3 Robbins/Gould (6-1, 1-6, 6-1).
Track & field: Sherando sweeps tri meet
STEPHENS CITY — The Sherando girls and boys were each victorious in a Class 4 Northwestern District tri meet with Handley and Millbrook on Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Warrior girls scored 80 points to Handley's 39 and Millbrook's 15, and the boys scored 96 points to Handley's 70 and Millbrook's 14.
Sherando girls' winners: Ella Carlson (discus, 128-8; shot put, 36-0); Eva Winston (1,600, 5:43.72, 800, 2:39.54); 4x800 (12:42.46); 4x100 (57.70); Emily Fisher (300 hurdles, 59.83); Brianna Polston (200, 27.76); 4x400 (5:07.38).
Handley girls' winners: Elizabeth Imoh (high jump, 5-2; 100, 13.12, 400, 1:07.04); Znyah Johnson (long jump, 14-7.75; pole vault 7-0).
Sherando boys' winners: Anthony Binibini (triple jump, 39-0); 4x800 (12:42.65); Jhabari Jackson (100, 11.37); 4x100 (46.45); Julian Mendez (400, 55.99); Jed Bell (800, 2:09.37); Cillian Shaughnessy (3,200, 12:42.79); 4x400 (3:46.34).
Handley boys' winners: Stephen Daley (discus, 146-10; shot put 49-7.5); Hassan Akanbi (high jump, 5-8; long jump, 21-4); Deonte Trammel (110 hurdles, 17.96); Manno Lusca (300 hurdles, 44.94); Jacob Duffy (200, 23.70); William McKay (pole vault, 12-0).
Millbrook boys' winner: Kai Johnson (1,600, 4:43.33);
Women’s lacrosse: Seven SU players honored
FOREST — Shenandoah University had seven players earn All-ODAC accolades in selections announced Wednesday.
Senior attacker Emma Stiffler and junior midfielder Madison Re were First Team selections. Stiffler led the ODAC in scoring with 44 goals and 41 assists for 85 points. Re had 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points while leading the Hornets with 69 draw controls.
Junior attacker Reilly Cisar, sophomore midfielder Emily Lerch, freshman defender Julianna Fohner, and senior defender Ashley Grimes were selected Second Team while sophomore attacker Emily Onorato made the Third Team.
Cisar finished second in the league with 58 goals and was third in points with 79. Lerch had 14 goals and three assists for 17 points along with 50 draw controls. Grimes posted 20 groundballs, 10 caused turnovers, and three draw controls. Fohner had 21 groundballs, eight caused turnovers, and three draw controls. Onorato was third on the team in scoring with 22 goals and 19 assists for 41 points.
