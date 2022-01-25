WARRENTON — Handley had no trouble with Fauquier, cruising to an easy 66-38 Class 4 Northwestern District boys' basketball victory on Tuesday.
The Judges (6-8, 3-3 district) led 14-7 after one quarter, 29-19 at the half and 49-29 after three periods.
Handley leaders: Emerson Fusco 13 points, 5 rebounds; Carson Harris 11 points, 5 rebounds; Jacob Duffy 10 points, 5 rebounds; Quincy Dinges 10 points, 3 steals; Deonte Tramel 8 points, 3 assists; Tavon Long 7 points, 6 rebounds.
Sherando 40, Kettle Run 39 (OT)
NOKESVILLE — After ending regulation tied at 37, Sherando outscored Kettle Run 3-2 in overtime and secured the rebound of a potential game-winning shot with five seconds left to win Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District game.
The Warriors are 11-6 overall and 6-1 in the district after winning its fifth straight game.
Sherando leaders: Amari Williams, Cody Crittenden 14 points each; Lazare Adingono 6 points.
Girls' basketball: Sherando 58, Kettle Run 41
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando broke open a three-point game at halftime to pull away for a Class 4 Northwestern District victory on Tuesday against Kettle Run.
The Warriors (15-2, 7-0 district) extended their lead to 45-35 after three quarters.
Sherando leaders: Jaiden Polston 21 points, 6 steals, 6 rebounds; Isabel Hall 15 points, 6 rebounds; Ella Carlson 13 points.
James Wood 65, Liberty 16
BEALETON — James Wood led 39-8 at halftime en route to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
The Colonels are 7-6 overall and 4-3 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Brynna Nesselrodt 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks, 3 steals; Aleeya Silver 10 points, 3 blocks; Emma Bursey 9 points, 5 blocks, 2 steals; Jolie Jenkins 8 points, 5 blocks, 2 steals; Gabby Valentinetti 6 points, 5 steals, 3 assists; Aubrey Grove 4 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals.
Fauquier 44, Handley 39 (OT)
WINCHESTER — After ending regulation tied at 33, Fauquier outscored Handley 11-6 in overtime to win in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Fauquier led 8-7 after one quarter and 13-12 at the half, and the game was tied 24-24 after three quarters against the Judges (1-15, 0-6).
Handley leaders: Laura Hogan 15 points, Khadija Long 11 points; Emeryce Worrell 10 points.
Women’s basketball: SU 68, E. Mennonite 48
HARRISONBURG — Shenandoah University grabbed a 17-9 lead after one quarter and cruised to an ODAC win over Eastern Mennonite on Tuesday.
The Hornets (10-4, 5-4 ODAC) extended the lead every quarter, leading 35-26 at the half and 51-38 after three quarters.
Ragan Johnson led SU with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Olivia Weinel added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Constance Komara had 15 points to lead the Royals (5-12, 1-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.