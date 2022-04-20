WINCHESTER — Handley lost just three total games as the unbeaten Judges cruised to a 9-0 Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ tennis win against James Wood on Wednesday.
The Judges improved to 12-0 overall, 8-0 district. The Colonels dropped to 4-6, 2-5.
Singles winners: No. 1 Brendan Love 8-0; No. 2 J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 3 Neil Parikh 8-0; No. 4 N.R. Herrington 8-0; No. 5 Ty Dickson 8-1; No. 6 Nathan Thomas 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Love/J.H. Herrington 8-0; No. 2 Parikh/Dickson 8-0; No. 3 N.R. Herrington/Thomas 8-2.
Millbrook 9, Liberty 0
WINCHESTER — Millbrook remained in second place in the Class 4 Northwestern District standings with a sweep against Liberty on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (8-4, 6-2) dropped just eight total games in the match.
Singles winners: No. 1 Nathan Simmons 8-1; No. 2 Adriano Georgiev 8-0; No. 3 Jack Muldowney 8-0; No. 4 Ben Yeager 8-0; No. 5 Ian Duckstein 8-3; No. 6 Angel Ayad 8-2.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Simmons/Georgiev 8-1; No. 2 Muldowney/Duckstein 8-0; No. 3 Yeager/Ayad 8-2.
Sherando 7, Kettle Run 2
NOKESVILLE — Sherando won five of six singles matches to clinch a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Wednesday.
The Warriors improved to 6-6 overall.
Sherando singles winners: No. 2 Andrew Bray 8-2; No. 3 Adam Hall 8-1; No. 4 Justin Lee 8-2; No 5 Vishan Bhagat 8-2; No. 6 William Callanan 8-1.
Sherando doubles winners: No. 2 Hall/Lee 8-6; No. 3 Bhagat/Callanan 8-2.
Girls’ tennis: Sherando 9, Kettle Run 0
STEPHENS CITY — Unbeaten Sherando swept Kettle Run in Wednesday’s regularly scheduled Class 4 Northwestern District match and also completed a sweep in a match from earlier in the season that was postponed during play by rain.
The Warriors improved to 12-0, 8-0 district.
Singles winners: No. 1 Michaela Koch 8-2; No. 2 Lea Blevins 8-1; No. 3 Morgan Sutphin 8-2; No. 4 Emily Woolever 8-0; No. 5 Jeana Costello 8-0; No. 6 Virani Bhagat 8-0.
Doubles winners: No. 1 Koch/Sutphin 8-0; No. 2 Blevins/Woolever 8-0; No. 3 Bhagat/Kendall Clark 9-0.
Handley 7, James Wood 2
WINCHESTER — Handley captured five of six singles matches on the way to a Class 4 Northwestern District win against James Wood on Wednesday.
Singles winners: Handley: No. 1 Grace Meehan 8-2; No. 2 Anne Marie Larsen 8-3; No. 3 Sophia McAllister 8-3; No. 4 Page Brubaker 8-3; No. 6 Jennifer SanPietro 8-5. James Wood: No. 5 Julia Taylor 8-2.
Doubles winners: Handley: No. 1 Sarina Parikh/Meehan 8-0; No. 3 Ellie Bessette/Peyton Jones 8-5. James Wood: No. 2 Charlotte Bass/Sydney Delawder 9-7.
Mountain View 6, Clarke County 3
QUICKSBURG — Clarke County dropped to 3-7 overall, 1-3 in the Bull Run District with a loss to Mountain View on Wednesday.
Clarke County singles winners: No. 5 Kaylynn Chapman-Browne 8-6; No. 6 Ana Gonzalez 8-1.
Doubles winner: No. 3 Delaney Collins/Sarah Boudreau 8-1.
Boys’ soccer: Handley 2, Loudoun Co. 1 (OT)
WINCHESTER — Jag Fitzsimmons scored the game-winner with less than a minute left in the second overtime as Handley edged Loudoun County.
Dash Fitzsimmons had a goal in regulation and assisted on the game-winner. Keeper Owen Turnbull had five saves for the Judges (9-1-1).
Clarke County 8, Luray 0
LURAY — Caleb Neiman had a hat trick and an assist as unbeaten Clarke County pasted Luray in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
The Eagles improved to 7-0, 6-0 in the Bull Run.
Other Clarke County leaders: Menes Ajyeman 1 goal, 3 assists; Charles Frame 1 goal, 1 assist; Caden Mercer and Emmet Morris 1 goal each; Christopher LeBlanc 1 assist.
Baseball: Clarke Co. 3, Luray 2
BERRYVILLE — Caleb Childs singled home the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh innings to give Clarke County the Bull Run District win over Luray.
The Bulldogs had tied the contest with a run in the top of the seventh, but Wilson Taylor drew a one-out walk, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch before Childs delivered the game-winner.
Clarke County leaders: Cordell Broy two hits (solo homer in the 6th, double); Luke Lyman 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 10 strikeouts.
James Wood 11, Liberty 1 (5)
WINCHESTER — Brody Bower had three hits, scored three runs, swiped two bases and drove in two to lead James Wood to the Class 4 Northwestern District victory in five innings against Liberty on Wednesday.
Leading 1-0, the Colonels (9-3, 4-2) scored four times in the fourth and six times in the fifth to end the contest with the mercy rule.
James Wood leaders: Bodie Pullen 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 2 steals; Jared Neal 2 runs; John Copenhaver 2 hits; Kemper Omps 2 runs; Ethan Pingley (W) 2.1 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts.
Kettle Run 10, Sherando 2
NOKESVILLE — Kettle Run avenged an earlier season loss to Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District clash on Wednesday.
The Warriors (9-4, 3-3) committed six errors, which led to eight unearned runs. The Cougars (5-4, 3-3) broke open a 2-2 game with six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Sherando leaders: Trey Williams double, RBI; Gary Keats 2 hits.
Fauquier 16, Handley 4 (5)
WINCHESTER — Fauquier scored in each of its at-bats as the Falcons thumped Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District baseball on Wednesday.
The Judges dropped to 3-9 overall, 1-5 in the district, while Fauquier (6-5, 4-2) remained tied for second place.
Handley leaders: Charlie Allen double, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose RBI, 2 walks.
Softball: Liberty 14, James Wood 6
WINCHESTER — First-place Liberty completed a regular-season sweep of James Wood in Class 4 Northwestern District action Wednesday.
The Colonels dropped to 5-6 overall, 4-2 in the district.
James Wood leaders: Sydney Orndorff 2 hits (homer), 2 RBIs; Ellie Johnson 2 hits; Laken Whipkey 2 hits (double); Aliza Judd 3 walks.
Sherando 4, Kettle Run 1
STEPHENS CITY — Santanna Puller pitched a complete-game four-hitter to lead Sherando to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Kettle Run on Wednesday.
Puller allowed one earned run, no walks and struck out eight batters for the Warriors (4-8, 2-3 district), who avenged a 13-3 loss to the Cougars earlier this season.
Sherando scored the game’s first three runs in the fourth inning, when it had its only two hits. The Warriors drew seven walks.
Other Sherando leaders: Isabel Hall 1-1, 2 walks, RBI; Jaeda Long 1-3, RBI; Puller, RBI; Madison Harris, run, 2 walks.
Track & Field: Colonels shine in meet
WINCHESTER — James Wood's boys' and girls' teams won more individual events during a tri-meet against Handley and Fauquier at Kelican Stadium on Wednesday.
No team scores were available.
James Wood girls' winners: Aubrey Grove (103-5 in discus, 20-0.5 in shot put); Olivia Boyce (30-7.25 in triple jump); Lillian Lovelace (18.17 in 110 hurdles); Ryan Oliver (6:05.16 in the 1,600); Kameron Strosnider (1:07.12 in the 400); Hallie Lescalleet (13:00.80 in the 3,200). 4x400 relay 4:35.99.
Handley girls' winners: Znyah Johnson (4-6 in the high jump, 14-4.25 in the long jump).
James Wood boys' winners: Andrew Link (16.23 in 110 hurdles); Danilo Rincon (5:01 in the 1,600); Logan McKay (43.54 in the 300 hurdles); Colton Staneart (1:19.89 in the 800); Brendan Cassidy (23.73 in the 200); 4x100 relay 43.54; 4x400 relay 4:01.55.
Handley boys' winners: Hasan Akanbi (5-6 in the high jump, 18-9.5 in the long jump); Noah Johnson (116-6 in the discus); Rodd'ney Davenport (40-6 in the shot put).
Millbrook wins 13 events in dual
WINCHESTER — Millbrook captured nine boys' events and four girls' events in a dual meet with Kettle Run on Wednesday.
No team scores were available.
Millbrook boys' winners: Joseph Young (122-2 in the discus and 40-3 in the shot put); Kavon Barr (5-4 in the high jump); Elijah McGee (17-1.5 in the long jump); Landon Baker (52.21 in the 400); Caiden Traiber (2:15.38 in the 800); Xavier Floyd (24.91 in the 200); 4x100 relay 56.29; 4x400 relay 4:40.87.
Millbrook girls' winners: Jada Arrington (13.06 in the 100, 26.88 in the 200); Rebecca Edlich (2:35.94 in the 800); 4x400 relay 4:54.17.
Clarke sweeps meet
QUICKSBURG — The Clarke County boys and girls were each victorious against Bull Run schools in a meet on Wednesday at Mountain View.
The Eagle boys scored 74.5 points to beat the Generals (59) and Rappahannock County (30.5) and the Clarke girls beat Mountain View 104-36.
Clarke County boys' winners: Dain Booker (100 in 11.74, 200 in 24.04, long jump, 18-11.75, shot put 40-1.5), Jacob Kitner (800 in 2:21.64), Seth Brown (3,200 in 12:19.34), 4x100 (Dain Booker, Will Booker, Spencer Blick, Wyatt Palmer) 48.14; Will Booker (high jump, 5-10)
Clarke County girls' winners: Bailey Beard (100 in 13.14 and 200 in 23.24), Ellen Smith (400 in 1:06.24), Teya Starley (800 in 2:51.44), Abigail Cochran (1,600 in 6:15.34), Kaylah Danczek (100 hurdles in 21.64, 300 hurdles in 58.54, triple jump 27-5), 4x100 relay (54.04), 4x400 relay (Smith, Starley, Selene Good, Ellie Brumback) 4:54.14; Brumback (long jump, 14-1.5 and discus, 85-1), Riley Duncan (shot put, 28-10).
Girls' soccer: Kettle Run 3, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando fell to 2-9 overall and 2-5 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Kettle Run on Wednesday.
Baseball: SU 5, Bridgewater 1
BRIDGEWATER — Calvin Pastel tossed 6.1 shutout innings and Shenandoah University took advantage of a two-out error in the top of the ninth to plate four runs in an ODAC win over Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Pastel (6-0) allowed five hits and two walks and did not strike out a batter before leaving in the seventh with a 1-0 lead. Tad Dean got out of a bases-loaded jam and went on to record his third save of the season. Dean gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth while allowing two hits and three walks, striking out five in his 2.2 innings.
SU (24-8-1, 10-4-1) got a break in the ninth when Bridgewater (21-13, 8-7) booted Frankie Ritter’s grounder to shortstop, allowing Haden Madagan to score. Gavin Horning followed with a two-run double and Kyle Lisa singled in Horning to make it 5-0.
Lisa also had an RBI single in the first inning to plate Ritter, who had doubled. Ritter, Horning, Lisa and Kooper Anderson each had two of SU’s 14 hits.
Women’s lacrosse: W&L 20, SU 10
LEXINGTON — Washington & Lee stormed back from a 5-0 deficit after one period to thump Shenandoah University in ODAC action on Wednesday.
The Generals (12-2, 6-0) tied the match at 6-6 at the half and took control by outscoring the Hornets (9-5, 4-2) by an 8-1 margin in the third period.
Gabriella Raspanti and Reilly Cisar each had three goals for SU, while Emma Stiffler added two goals and Emily Onorato had a goal and two assists. Keeper Ashley MacFarlane made nine saves. Julia Thomson had six goals for W&L.
