WINCHESTER — Handley’s Daniel Botros and Brendan Love rebounded after dropping the first set and scored a 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory against Millbrook’s Drake Wilfong and Nathan Simmons to capture the Class 4 Northwestern District boys’ doubles championship on Wednesday at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion.
Sherando’s Emily Loy and Addy Gannon captured the girls’ title in straight sets, knocking off Handley’s Sarina Parikh and Grace Meehan 6-2, 6-3 in the final.
Botros and Love will face the Dulles District runner-up team in the Region 4C boys’ semifinals next week. Wilfong and Simmons will face the Dulles champions. Loy and Gannon will face the Dulles District runner-up, while Parikh and Meehan face the Dulles champ.
In the boys’ semifinals, Botros and Love rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win against Culpeper County’s Hayden Stewart and Elijah Harrington, while Wilfong and Simmons whipped Fauquier’s Luca Parolini and Lawrence Dronsick 6-1, 6-1.
In the girls’ semifinals, Loy and Gannon topped Culpeper’s Lauren Bates and Allyson Williams 6-4, 6-3, while Parikh and Meehan pulled out a 6-4, 6-4 win against Kettle Run’s Megan Harkness and Payton Maloney.
Nei breaks 40-year-old boys' high jump record for Clarke
SHENANDOAH — Clarke County senior Ellis Nei leapt 6 feet, 5.25 inches in the high jump to break the school record of 6-5 set in 1981 in a dual meet at Page County on Wednesday.
Clarke County won the boys' meet 84-47 and the girls' meet 94-29.
Clarke boys' event winners: 100: Nei 11.85; 200: Dain Booker 24.65; 800: Daniel Lai 2:18; 3,200: Joshua Hinton 11:50.19; 110 hurdles: Nei 15.37; 4x100: 48.00; 4x400: 4:02.82; 4x800: 12:38.41; High jump: Nei 6-5.25; Long jump: Nei 20-9.5; Triple jump: Booker 39-5.5; Shot put: Samuel Brumback 40-5.
Clarke girls' event winners: 100: Bailey Beard 13.11; 200: Beard 27.53; 400: Elizabeth Posie Simmons 1:13.43; 800: Julianna Pledgie 2:54.26; 100 hurdles: Angel Crider 19.06; 300 hurdles: Teagan Lowery 58.72; 4x400: Simmons, Leah Kreeb, Pledgie, Ava Mansfield 5:15.76; 4x800: Simmons, Pledgie, Hannah Ventura, Mansfield 14:59.40; High jump: Kreeb 4-4; Long jump: Sara Murray 15-5; Triple jump: Mary David 27-3.5; Shot put: Murray 29-8; Discus: Murray 118-3.
Handley boys, James Wood girls win City/County track meet
WINCHESTER — The Handley boys won by five points and the James Wood girls won by 20.5 at the four-team City/County track & field meet on Wednesday at James Wood's Kelican Stadium.
The Handley boys scored 71 points and were followed by Millbrook (66), Sherando (54) and James Wood (50). The Colonel girls scored 77 points and were followed by the Warriors (56.5), the Judges (54.5) and the Pioneers (31).
Girls' event winners — James Wood: High jump: Audrey Sandy 5-0; Triple jump: A. Sandy 29-6.5; 100 hurdles: Brooke Sandy 16.87; 1,600: Lauren Beatty 5:25.34; 400: Ja'Niyah Stovall 1:04.28; 300 hurdles: Lillian Lovelace 53.81; 4x400: Faith Gansor, A. Sandy, B. Sandy, Stovall 4:29.35. Sherando: Victoria Corbit 14-7; Discus: Ella Carlson 133-2; Shot put: Carlson 36-5; 4x800: Ryleigh Combs, Julianna Duke, Emma Ahrens, Emma Malinowski 11:30.04; 4x100: Brodilyn Ireland, Corbit, Indhya Hayes, Briana Polston 54.17; 800: Molly Robinson 2:32.17. Handley: 100: Brittnay Turner 13.43; 200: Liz Imoh 26.90. Millbrook: 3,200: Madison Murphy 11:42.93.
Boys' event winners — Handley: High jump: Manno Walker 5-4; Long jump: Ryan Stickley 18-2; 400: Stickley 52.36; Triple jump: Carson Harris 38-10; 100: Stephen Daley 11.28; 200: Daley 23.26; 1,600: Nico Schianchi 4:35.85. Millbrook: 4x800: Peyton Comins, Trevor Lloyd, Teague Mendez, Caden Trieber, 9:38.16; 4x100: Tyler Lam, Tyson Mallory, Troy Abrell, Josh Mihill 46.57; 800: Nick Hayden 2:02.73; 3,200: Kai Johnson 10:42.76. Sherando: Discus: Connor Madagan 140-3; Shot put: William Fletcher 47-5. James Wood: 110 hurdles: Andrew Link 16.36; 300 hurdles: Brendan Cassidy 44.94; 4x400: Landon Burdock, Andrew Link, Colin Staneart, Owen Emerson 3:40.75.
Unbeaten Millbrook rolls over Harrisonburg
WINCHESTER — Nate Brookshire drove in four runs as unbeaten Millbrook rolled to a 13-5 baseball victory against Harrisonburg on Wednesday.
The Pioneers (9-0) scored six times in the bottom of the first, two coming on a double by Brookshire. The Blue Streaks got within 6-5 with five in the top of the second, but Millbrook scored twice in the second, fourth and fifth innings to pull away. The Pioneers stole nine bases in the contest.
Millbrook leaders: Brookshire 2 hits (double), 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Harrison Madagan 3 hits (double), 3 runs, 3 steals; Carl Keenan 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 steals; William Croyle 2 hits (double); Sebastian Tringali 2 RBIs; Logan Hartigan double; Micah George (W), 4 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts; Jerrod Jenkins 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts.
Millbrook softball routs Harrisonburg
WINCHESTER — The Millbrook softball team scored in each inning and defeated Harrisonburg 12-1 in five innings on Wednesday in non-district action.
The Pioneers (4-5) scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
Millbrook leaders: Ashlyn Philyaw 3-4, double, 3 RBIs; stolen base; 3 innings, 1 run, 4 strikeouts; Paige Flinchum 2-4, double, RBI, stolen base; 2 shutout innings, 2 strikeouts; Alexis McFarland 1-3, walk, RBI, stolen base; Mackenzie Edwards 1-3, double, RBI, 2 stolen bases; Emily Jeffries 1-3, double, RBI; Breanna Dagget 2-2, double; Arizona Parkes 2-2, double, walk, 2 RBIs, stolen base.
Clarke girls' tennis edged by Stonewall
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' tennis team lost 5-4 to Stonewall Jackson in Bull Run District action on Wednesday.
The Eagles (2-7) won two contested matches, as the Generals had to forfeit the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches.
Clarke County winners — Singles: No. 1 Ryleigh Webster 10-5. Doubles: No. 1 Webster/Claire Snyder 10-2.
Sherando boys top Kettle Run
STEPHENS CITY — Shamus Kerr and Cooper Freer each scored as the Sherando boys’ soccer team defeated Kettle Run 2-1 in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
Sherando is 4-3.
Sherando leaders: Jack Hendren, Jacob Hill 1 assist each; Connor Sanders, Jacob Steele 4 saves each.
Sherando girls fall to Kettle Run
NOKESVILLE — Sherando lost to Kettle Run 2-1 in a Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ soccer game on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 4-3.
Sherando leaders: Anna Hill 1 goal; Ashley Catalano 1 assist; Hannah Webber 5 saves.
Toone’s six goals lead Clarke girls’ win
LURAY — Madison Toone scored six goals to lead the Clarke County girls’ soccer team to a 10-2 Bull Run District win over Luray on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 7-0.
Clarke County leaders: Rebecca Camacho-Bruno 2 goals; Ella O’Donnell 2 assists; Emma Massanopoli, Audrey Price 1 goal each.
Clarke County rolls against Luray
LURAY — Luke Lyman smacked four hits, scored three times and drove in a pair as Clarke County cruised to an 11-1 romp against Luray in Bull Run District baseball action on Tuesday.
Lyman belted a homer, triple and double as the Eagles improved to 4-2.
Clarke County leaders: Matt Sipe 3 runs; Dagan Kitner double, 2 RBIs; Jonah Cochran 6 IP, 4 hits, 1 unearned run, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts.
Colonels fall to unbeaten Falcons
WARRENTON — Skye Corum drove in four runs with a homer and a triple as unbeaten Fauquier knocked of James Wood 10-5 in Class 4 Northwestern District softball on Tuesday.
The Falcons improved to 8-0 overall, 7-0 district. James Wood dropped to 5-3, 5-2.
James Wood leaders: Laken Whipkey 3 hits (double), 2 RBIs, Sydney Orndorff 2 runs; Cadence Rieg 2 RBIs at plate, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.
