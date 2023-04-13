WINCHESTER — The Handley girls' tennis team won two of three doubles matches to hand Class 4 Northwestern District leader Sherando its first district loss of the season with a 5-4 triumph on Thursday.
No. 2 Lindsay and Page Brubaker won a 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker) to provide the winning point in the contest for the Judges (8-2, 6-1).
Singles winners: Handley: No. 2 Sarina Parikh 8-6; No. 5 Tess McAllister 8-6; No. 6 Sophia McAllister 8-2. Sherando: No. 1 Michaela Koch 9-7; No. 3 Emmy Woolever 8-4; No. 4 Gabriella Koch 8-4.
Other doubles winners: Handley: No. 3 T. McAllister-S. McAllister 8-1. Sherando: No. 1 M. Koch-Morgan Sutphin 9-7.
East Rockingham 9, Clarke County 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in the Bull Run District with a loss to East Rockingham on Thursday.
No. 6 Kylie Prazinko (8-3) played the closest match for the Eagles.
Girls' soccer: Handley 4, Sherando 1
WINCHESTER — Mia Hudson scored a pair of goals as Handley knocked off Sherando in Class 4 Northwestern District play on Thursday.
The Judges improved to 6-4 overall, 5-2 district. The Warriors are 3-5 (3-3).
Leaders: Handley: Jailyn Rivera and Madison Hobson 1 goal each; Emeryce Worrell 2 assists, Stephanie Truban 1 assist. Sherando: Ella Sampsell 1 goal; Sienna Forrer 1 assist.
James Wood 4, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Jolie Jenkins had a hat trick as James Wood scored a Class 4 Northwestern District victory over Millbrook on Thursday.
James Wood leaders: Jasmine Hackman 1 goal; McKenna Newcome 3 assists, Avery Wright 1 assist.
Boys' tennis: Handley 9, Sherando 0
STEPHENS CITY — Handley swept the four matches that were played as Sherando forfeited three singles and two doubles matches.
The Judges (9-1, 8-0) got singles wins from No. 2 Ty Dickson, No. 3 Jack Boye and No. 5 Matthew Bosshard. No. 3 William Brubaker and Mosshard won at No. 3 doubles.
Clarke County 5, East Rockingham 4
ELKTON — Clarke County won four of six singles matches and got one doubles win to edge East Rockingham in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
Clarke County winners: Singles: No. 1 Jack Lucier 8-2; No. 2 Preston Bernier 8-5; No. 3 Ethan Ellis 8-5; No. 4 Thomas Dalton 8-6; Doubles: No. 3 Bernier-Jonathan Westbrook 8-4.
Softball: Clarke County 7, East Rockingham 3
BERRYVILLE — Anna Hornbaker struck out 12 batters and allowed no earned runs, four hits and one walk in a complete game as Clarke County handed East Rockingham its first Bull Run District softball defeat of the season on Thursday.
Hornbaker also went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Clarke County (7-4, 6-1 district), which scored six runs in the third inning for a 7-2 lead against East Rockingham (7-3, 5-1).
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-4, 2 doubles; 2 runs; Campbell Paskel, Courtney Paskel, Devin McDonald, 1-3, run, RBI each; Autumn Bell 1-3, RBI; Brooke Choate 1-3, run.
Sherando 26, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Three Sherando pitchers combined on a perfect game and the Warriors led 15-0 after two innings en route to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Handley on Thursday.
Lily Wray struck out five batters in two innings, Aubrey Weir struck out three batters in two innings, and Santanna Puller had two strikeouts in the fifth inning to close the game out for the Warriors (8-4, 6-0 district) against the Judges (1-11, 0-7).
Other Sherando stats: Wray 2-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs, walk; Weir 2 runs, walk; Puller 2-3, double, triple, 3 RBIs, 2 walks; Jaeda Long 4-4, double, 4 RBIs, 3 runs; Madalyn Cox 4-5, double, triple, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Madison Harris 4-6, 2 triples, double, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Kendra Chunta 1-2, triple, 4 walks, 5 runs, 2 RBIs; Kayla Grum 1-2, 2 runs, 2 walks; Meghan Walker double, 2 runs, RBI.
James Wood 18, Millbrook 2 (5)
WINCHESTER — Sadie Kittoe went 4 for 5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBIs to lead visiting James Wood to a five-inning Class 4 Northwestern District win over Millbrook on Thursday.
After falling behind 1-0 after one inning, the Colonels (11-1, 5-1 district) scored 13 straight runs over the next three innings against the Pioneers 2-9 (2-4).
Other leaders: James Wood: Cadence Rieg complete game, 1 earned run, 4 hits, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts; Izzy McKee 2-5, home run, 2 RBIs; Jenna Shull 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Skyla Compton 2-3, 4 runs, RBI; Ellie Johnson 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Aliza Judd 1-2, 2 runs, walk; Brynnen Williams 1-1, two RBIs, walk; Georgia Carter 1-1, two RBIs; Kayleigh Harden 1-1, double, 2 runs; Emma Pitta 1-1, 2 run. Millbrook: Rowan McCullough 1-1, RBI; Grace Badnek 1-2, triple, run; Alexis McFarland 2 walks, run.
Baseball: East Rockingham 5, Clarke County 1
BERRYVILLE — East Rockingham scored a run in each of the last five innings and built up a 4-0 lead in the process of beating Clarke County in Bull Run District action on Thursday.
Clarke County 5-6 (3-4 district) was held to only two hits. East Rockingham is 9-1 (7-0).
Clarke County leaders: Theodore Wood 1-2, walk; Matt Sipe 1-3, walk; Aiden Wagner 5 innings, 3 runs (all earned), 5 hits, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts.
Boys' soccer: Millbrook 4, James Wood 1
WINCHESTER — Logan Arthur had two goals and an assist to lead host Millbrook to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over James Wood on Thursday.
The Pioneers are 2-6-1 (1-4-1 district) and the Colonels are 3-7 (1-5).
Other Millbrook leaders: Will Demus 3 assists; Christian Nixon, Hamilton Lopez 1 goal each; Brandt Upson 11 saves.
Clarke County 6, East Rockingham 0
ELKTON — Cal Beckett had two goals and one assist to lead Clarke County to a Bull Run District win over East Rockingham on Thursday.
Clarke County is 8-0 (6-0 district).
Other Clarke County leaders: Rohan Solanki 1 goal, 1 assist; Jackson Ellis 2 assists; Charlie Frame, Ian Waldorf, Burns Beckett 1 goal each.
