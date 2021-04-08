WARRENTON — Handley lost 3-1 against Fauquier for the third time this season as the Judges fell 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21 in the Class 4 Northwestern District volleyball championship on Thursday.
Handley (8-4 overall) will travel to Dulles District champion and eight-time defending state champion Loudoun County in the Region 4C semifinals on Tuesday. Fauquier will host Dulles District runner-up Loudoun Valley. Loudoun County defeated Loudoun Valley 25-16, 25-14 and 25-15 on Thursday.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 29 assists, 14 kills, 20 digs, 8 aces; Emilie Pifer 17 kills, 16 digs, 7 aces) Anna Prosser 11 kills, 15 digs, 6 aces.
Pioneers net volleyball sweep over Liberty
WINCHESTER — Millbrook swept Liberty 25-12, 26-24, 25-9 in a "Plus One" volleyball matchup on Thursday at Casey Gymnasium.
The Pioneers improved to 2-0 on their season.
Millbrook leaders: Skylar Johnson 15 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces; Jessica Cleveland 9 digs, 3 aces, 3 assists; Autumn Stroop 26 assists; Ariel Helmick 11 kills, 6 digs
Colonels golfers score tri-match win
FRONT ROYAL — Carson Baker earned medalist honors with a 39 as James Wood swept a golf tri-match against Millbrook and Sherando on Thursday on the Red Nine at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The Colonels totaled 167 strokes to edge Millbrook (172) and Sherando (195).
James Wood scorers: Baker 39, Luke Davis 41, Drake Reese 43, Caden Ganczak and Braeden Crawford 44.
Millbrook scorers: William Croyle 40; Nick Gressley 42, Jack Hersey 42, Tyler McGuire and Jack Muldowney 48.
Sherando scorers: Elijah Ralls 46, Joshua Call 47, Kadin Kasuboski 50, Harrison Burrell 52.
SU rolls to women's lacrosse victory
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored eight of the first 10 goals and cruised to an 18-8 non-league women's lacrosse victory over Bridgewater on Wednesday at Shentel Stadium.
Alyson Bittinger and Emily Onorato both had three goals in that opening 8-2 run for the Hornets (3-5)
Bittinger and Reilly Cisar would go on to lead the Hornets with five goals each. Emma Stiffler also had a hat trick and led SU with four assists. Cisar added two assists.
Shenandoah outshot the Eagles (1-5) by a 38-14 margin. SU keeper Ashley MacFarlane made four saves before coming out after 51:22.
The Hornets return to ODAC play on Saturday for a 4 p.m. home contest against Roanoke.
Shenandoah golfers tie for fourth in tourney
WILLIAMSBURG — The Shenandoah University men's golf team finished tied for fourth Wednesday at the Virginia State Golf Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University.
Playing 27 holes at the par-72 Williamsburg National Golf Course, the Hornets shot 458 to tie with South Virginia. Host Christopher Newport shot a 5-over 437 to win the nine-team event by 11 strokes over Bridgewater.
Shenandoah had a season-best 300 in the morning round and then shot 158 in the afternoon. Josh Bianco led the Hornets as he tied for ninth with a three-over-par 111. Christopher Newport's Rob Kinder was medalist with a four-under 104.
Other SU participants were: Blake Woodie (76-40—116); Conor Bailey (71-48—119); Joseph Gesell (82-39—121) and Trevor Berg (79-42—121).
