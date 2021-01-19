WINCHESTER — The Handley girls’ basketball team stayed perfect at 2-0 with a 39-29 win over Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges trailed 11-10 after one quarter, with Tierney Finley scoring six of her team-high 15 points in the period.
Handley held Liberty to one made field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-15 halftime lead. The Judges were led at the break by Finley (seven points), Laura Hogan (six points) and Taylor Cannon (four points).
Finley scored six points in the third quarter and Hogan (12 points for the game) had a basket just before the buzzer to give Handley a 25-23 lead after three quarters.
Khadija Long connected on two 3-pointers to give the Judges a 31-23 lead with 5:43 left.
Cannon finished with six points.
For full coverage of Tuesday’s game, see Thursday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
Handley boys’ basketball defeats Liberty
BEALETON — Demitri Gardner scored 27 points to lead the Handley boys’ basketball team to a 58-43 win over Liberty in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
The Judges (2-0) led 18-12 after one quarter, 35-27 at the half and 45-39 after three quarters.
Handley leaders: Chaz Lattimore 13 points; Emerson Ferguson 6 points, Ethan Schwantes 6 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.