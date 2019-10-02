GROTTOES — The Handley girls’ cross country team had five of the top nine runners to edge Spotswood 31-34 in the four-team Town Park Invitational at Mountain View Park on Wednesday.
Waynesboro was third with 71 points and Shenandoah Valley Academy placed fourth with 120. Spotswood’s Mary Milby won the individual competition by 33 seconds in 20:41.
Handley: 2. Kendall Felix 21:14; 5. Sarah Roberson 21:56; 7. Peyton Duvall 22:36; 8. Jordan Lill 22:43; 9. Mikayla Freimuth 22:44.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Handley third in Town Park meet
GROTTOES — Handley had three of the top six runners and placed third at the four-team Town Park Invitational at Mountain View Park on Wednesday.
Spotswood won with 33 points, and the Trailblazers were followed by Waynesboro (48), Handley (49) and Harrisonburg (114). Spotswood’s Aidan Sheahan won by five seconds individually in 16:47.
Handley: 4. Bennett Cupps 16:56, 5. Grayson Westfall 17:02, 6. Ryan Stickley 17:08, 15. Ben Babb 18:41, 22. Max Ware 19:38.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Kettle Run 3, Handley 2
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped to 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Kettle Run by the scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-9 on Tuesday.
Handley leaders: Emilie Pifer 12 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs; Kyla Tigney 9 kills; Lindsay Pifer 9 kills.
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0
ELKTON — Clarke County fell 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 against East Rockingham in a Bull Run District match on Tuesday. The Eagles are 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Elizabeth Wallace 7 kills, 6 blocks, 2 aces; Jessica Fikac 7 digs; Alyssa Hoggatt 16 assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Limoges receives preseason accolade
Winchester’s Alex Limoges, a junior at Penn State, was named to the All-Big Ten preseason hockey first team, which was announced earlier this week.
The teams were voted on by the conference coaches.
Last season, Limoges set a Penn State single-season record with 50 points. His 23 goals also were a new program mark, first in the Big Ten and tied for second nationally.
The Nittany Lions were voted the favorites to win the Big Ten title, ahead of No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Ohio State. Penn State returns 20 letterwinners, including 82 percent of its scoring from last season’s roster which set program records for goals (177), assists (301), points (478) and goals per game (4.54), leading the nation in all four categories.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Shenandoah 0
WINCHESTER — Gettysburg swept its way to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-21 victory against Shenandoah University on Wednesday.
Former James Wood standout Kate Poppo led SU (5-13) with nine kills against the Bullets (11-7). Former Colonels standout Megan Hillyard dished out 13 assists. Gabby Coradazzi (16), Hillyard (10) and Poppo (9) led SU in digs.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Hampden-Sydney 1, Shenandoah 0
HAMPDEN SYDNEY — Jacob Mann scored 16:45 into the second half as Hampden-Sydney (6-5, 2-0) blanked Shenandoah University in ODAC action.
Michael Romeo had three saves for the Hornets (4-6, 0-2), who were outshot 16-6.
