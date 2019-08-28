SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — The Handley girls’ cross country team scored 26 points to beat West Virginia’s Hampshire (37) and Jefferson (76) in the opening meet of the season on Wednesday at Jefferson.
The Judges had six of the top nine finishers. The individual winner was Hampshire’s Jadyn Judy, who won the 3.1-mile race by 20 seconds in 22:13.1.
Leaders — Handley: 2. Tori Stanford 22:33.2, 4. Sarah Roberson 23.12.5, 5. Kendall Felix 23:27.9, 7. Jordan Lill 24:02.9, 8. Peyton Duvall 24:03.8.
BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY
Handley wins Jefferson tri
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Handley scored 29 points to beat Hampshire (40) and Jefferson (56) in a tri- meet on Wednesday at Jefferson. The individual winner was Hampshire’s Chris Lucas, who won by 15 seconds in 17:45.2.
Leaders — Handley: 2. Greyson Westfall 18:00.5, 3. Bennett Cupps 18:01.7, 5. Ryan Stickley 18:53.3, 8. Ben Babb 19:49.7, 11. James Wang 20:16.8.
GOLF
Pioneers rout area foes in tri-match
FRONT ROYAL — Tyler McGuire took medalist honors to lead Millbrook to an easy tri-match win against Sherando and Clarke County at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club on Wednesday.
The Pioneers totaled 187 strokes to outdistance the Warriors (204) and Eagles (267). McGuire fired a 6-over 42 to edge Sherando’s Parker Gregg by a stroke.
Millbrook: McGuire 42, Nick Gressley 44, Austin Allamong 49, Chloe Owings 52.
Sherando: Gregg 43, Ian Adams 47, Rylan Straightiff 56, Landon Rohani 58.
Clarke County: Paul Gennaro 62, Ian Clapp 65, Ele Smalley 69, Thomas Dalton and Jack Facemire 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.