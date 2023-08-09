ASHBURN — The Handley golf team recorded a four-player score of 319 on Wednesday to put itself in fifth place out of 12 teams after the first day of the Birds of Prey Invitational.
Wednesday’s action was at the Brambleton Golf Course. The tournament concludes on Thursday at the South Riding Golf Course. Freedom is in first place with a 298, four strokes ahead of Battlefield (302).
Handley scorers: Sam Thome 76, Jag Fitzsimmons 78, Jackson Bouder 82, Dash Fitzsimmons 83.
Clarke ties for first in tri competition
FRONT ROYAL — Clarke County and Madison County each shot four-player scores of 191 and Rappahannock County recorded a score of 204 in a Bull Run District tri competition on Wednesday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
Madison County's Cai Clark shot a 34 to win by 11 strokes over two golfers.
Clarke County scorers: Hunter Breece 45, Joe Ziercher 47, Dylan Hoggatt 48, Jack Bowen 51.
