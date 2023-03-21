WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Former Handley and current Mount Olive basketball standout Michael Brown was voted a Third-Team All-American by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association on Monday.
The senior guard received All-America status for the first time in his career following a breakout senior campaign. He is ninth across all three NCAA Divisions with 207 assists this season while ranking sixth in Division II with 718. He led all of Division II with 38.2 minutes per game while also ranking among the Top 15 nationally in field goals (230) and free-throws (178). He is the only player in Mount Olive history to tally over 1,500 points and 600 assists in a career.
Brown became the program’s first All-American selection since 2016. He also was named D2CCA First Team All-Region and All-Conference Carolinas First Team. He led the Conference Carolinas in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.35), assists per game (6.7), field goals and minutes.
As a high school senior, Brown led the Judges to the Class 4 title game.
Boys' soccer: Clarke Co. 8, Warren Co. 0
FRONT ROYAL — Even without three starters, unbeaten Clarke County had no problem against Class 3 Warren County on Tuesday.
The Eagles improved to 3-0.
Clarke County leaders: Chris LeBlanc 2 goals; Jackson Ellis, Charlie Frame, Caden Mercer, Johnny Mercer, Oakley Staples, Joe Ziercher 1 goal each; Ben Fulmer 2 assists; Wesley Beiler, Brody Murphy, Wilson Travers 1 assist each.
Handley 1, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Jonathan Romero's goal in the 21st minute lifted Handley to a victory against Kettle Run in the Judges' Class 4 Northwestern District opener on Tuesday.
Julio Claros had the assist and Owen Turnbull had six saves for the Judges (1-1).
Millbrook 4, Liberty 4
WINCHESTER — Will Demus had two goals and one assist as Millbrook tied Liberty in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 1-2-1, 0-1-1 district.
Other Millbrook leaders: Kyle Arthur, German Hernandez-Sebastian 1 goal each; Christian Nixon 1 assist; Brandt Upson 11 saves.
Fauquier 4, Sherando 1
WARRENTON — Sherando dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a loss to Fauquier on Tuesday.
Sherando leaders: Owen Wade 1 goal; Brody Purtell 1 assist; Conner Sanders 6 saves.
Girls' soccer: Millbrook 1, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Molly Ludwig scored eight minutes into the second half as Millbrook netted a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty on Tuesday.
Skylar Decker had three saves for the Pioneers (3-1, 2-0), who outshot the Eagles 15-3.
Sherando 2, Fauquier 1
STEPHENS CITY — Ella Sampsell scored both Sherando goals to lift the Warriors to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Fauquier on Tuesday.
Sienna Forrer had an assist for the Warriors (2-1, 2-0).
Handley 2, Kettle Run 0
NOKESVILLE — Handley captured its Class 4 Northwestern District opener against Kettle Run on Tuesday.
Lauren Mason (penalty kick) and Emeryce Worrell scored for the Judges (1-1). Emma Westfall had eight saves.
Softball: Clarke 10, Rapp. Co. 0 (5)
BERRYVILLE — Anna Hornbaker struck out 13 batters and walked none in a three-hit shutout of Rappahannock County in Bull Run District action on Tuesday.
Hornbaker also went 3 for 3 with a double, walk, two runs and three RBIs for the Eagles (3-2, 2-1 district), who scored six runs in the fourth for a 9-0 lead, then closed the game out in the fifth.
Other Clarke County leaders: Madison Edwards 2-4, double, 3 runs; Campbell Paskel 2-3, RBI; Courtney Paskel 2-3, 2 runs; Brooke Choate, Devin Simmons-McDonald, Jenna Hindman, Claire Unger hit, RBI each.
Sherando 18, Fauquier 3
WARRENTON — Sherando routed Fauquier in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (3-3, 2-0 district) led 2-1 after one inning, 6-1 after two, 7-1 after four and 9-3 after six before exploding for nine runs in the seventh inning.
Sherando leaders: Lilian Wray complete game, 3 earned runs, 6 hits, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts; Madison Harris 3-3, home run, double, 5 RBIs, 3 runs; Abby Vadnais 3-5, triple, 5 runs, RBI; Jaeda Long (home run), Kayla Grum, Kendra Chunta, Allison Williams hit, 2 runs each; Santana Puller, double, RBI.
Kettle Run 27, Handley 0 (5)
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run scored all the game's runs in the first inning and Kylie Wilkerson allowed just one walk in a no-hit, 11-strikeout performance to lead Kettle Run past Handley in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Lily Shearer had the walk for Handley (1-4, 0-1 district).
Liberty 11, Millbrook 2
WINCHESTER — Liberty built up an 8-0 lead after four innings in beating Millbrook in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Pioneers are 0-4 (0-2 district).
Millbrook leaders: Allie Simmons 1-4, 2 RBIs; Jazmyne Scott 2-3, double, Alexis McFarland 2 walks.
Baseball: Clarke Co. 3, Rappahannock Co. 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County scored three runs in the first inning and only gave up two in the third inning in beating Rappahannock County in a Bull Run District game on Tuesday.
The Eagles are 2-1 overall and in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Theodore Wood 4.1 innings of relief to end game, 0 runs, 1 hit, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts on mound, had a walk and scored run; Wilson Taylor 2-3, 2 RBIs; Matthew Sipe 1-1, run, walk; Hunter Norton walk, RBI.
Millbrook 10, Liberty 7
WINCHESTER — Millbrook took a 7-2 lead after two innings and held on for a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph against Liberty on Tuesday.
The No. 2 through No. 6 batters in the lineup had two hits each for the Pioneers (3-0 overall, 1-0 district).
Millbrook leaders: Ryan Liero 4 innings of relief, 2 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 2 strikeouts on mound, 2-3, 3 RBIs, stolen base; Micah George 2-3 (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Nate Brookshire 2-4 (double), 2 runs, 2 RBIs, stolen base; Chase Ford 2-3 (triple), 2 runs, stolen base; Brady Price 2-3, RBI; Carl Keenan 1-2, 2 runs, 2 walks.
Sherando 5, Fauquier 3
WARRENTON — Sherando scored three runs in top of the seventh inning to rally from a 3-2 deficit and defeat Fauquier in Class 4 Northwestern District action on Tuesday.
Trey Williams tied the game at 3-3 with a double and Giancarlo Lisciandrello (two runs, two walks) followed with a double to give the Warriors (4-1, 2-0 district) a 4-3 lead. Lisciandrello (1.1 innings, no hits, no walks, two strikeouts) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win.
Other Sherando leaders: Cole Orr 5.2 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 4 hits, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts; Malachi Sloane 1-3, RBI.
Kettle Run 14, Handley 4
WINCHESTER — Kettle Run scored five runs in the top of the third inning for a 7-0 lead and went on to beat Handley in a Class 4 Northwestern District game on Tuesday.
The Judges are 1-4, 0-1 district.
Handley leaders: Charlie Allen 1-2, 2 RBIs; Lucas Mammano 2-3, run; Griffin Hott 1-3, run, RBI; Kaplan Ambrose 1-4, run.
Girls’ tennis: Sherando 9, Fauquier 0
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando remained unbeaten with a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep against Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Warriors (2-0 overall an district) lost just three total games in the nine matches.
Sherando winners: Singles: No. 1 Michela Koch 8-1; No. 2 Morgan Sutphin, No. 3 Emmy Woolever, No. 4 Katie Freilich, No. 5 Gabriella Koch and No. 6 Lia Gannon each won 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 M. Koch-Sutphin 8-2; No. 2 Freilich-G. Koch and No. 3 Woolever-Gannon each won 8-0.
Millbrook 9, Liberty 0
BEALETON — Millbrook opened Class 4 Northwestern District action with a shutout of Liberty on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (2-0) lost just one total game in the nine matches, including none in singles.
Millbrook winners: Singles: No. 1 Kinsey Knox, No. 2 Abigail Townes, No. 3 Peyton Cotterell, No. 4 Kiley Carter, No. 5 Nora Lewis and No. 6 Sarah Dalton each won 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Knox-Townes 8-0; No. 2 Cotterell-Carter 8-1; No. 3 Lewis-Dalton 8-0.
Handley 8, Kettle Run 1
NOKESVILLE — Handley beat Kettle Run for its first Class 4 Northwestern District win on Tuesday.
The Judges are 2-1 (1-1 district).
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Sarina Parikh 8-4; No. 2 Grace Meehan 8-3; No. 3 Page Brubaker 9-7; No. 4 Tess McAllister 8-1; No. 5 Sophia McAllister 8-1; No. 6 Lindsay Pifer 8-1. Doubles: No. 1 Meehan-T. McAlister 8-6; No. 2 Parikh-Pifer 8-2.
Boys’ tennis: Handley 9, Kettle Run 0
WINCHESTER — Handley rolled to a Class 4 Northwestern District sweep of Kettle Run on Tuesday.
The Judges improved to 2-1 overall, 2-0 district.
Handley winners: Singles: No. 1 Nathan Thomas 8-5, No. 2 Ty Dickson 8-0; No. 3 Jack Boye 8-0; No. 4 Carter Bessette 8-3; No. 5 Geronimo Dib Gys 8-0; No. 6 Matthew Bosshard 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Dickson-Boye 8-6; No. 2 Thomas-Bessette 8-1; No. 3 Dib Gys-William Brubaker 8-1.
Sherando 9, Fauquier 0
WARRENTON — Sherando won the four matches played and received five forfeits in a Class 4 Northwestern District triumph against Fauquier on Tuesday.
The Warriors improved to 3-1, 1-1.
Sherando winners: No. 1 Tommy Reese 9-8 (7-4 tiebreaker); No. 2 Vishan Bhagat 8-0; No. 3 Greyson Foltz 8-0. Doubles: No. 1 Reese-Foltz 8-0.
College softball: SU splits with Juniata
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University recorded its third straight non-conference doubleheader split on Tuesday, rebounding from a 3-1 loss to Juniata in Game 1 by winning Game 2 7-6.
In Game 1, Cate Baran of Juniata (4-4) was one strike away from throwing a no-hitter against the Hornets (5-9), but shortstop Tiffany Bower drilled her second home run of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. Baran struck out five batters and had no walks.
Juniata scored single runs in the first, fourth, and fifth innings.
SU's Kayla Stephenson (3-6) gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking two in her five innings of work. Taylor Smith pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh and gave up two hits.
In Game 2, SU scored seven runs in the third on five hits, a walk, a hit batsman and three errors to take a 7-1 lead.
Down 7-2 in the seventh, the Eagles scored four runs on one hit, three walks and a wild pitch before Smith, who came on in relief of starter Savannah Thorne five batters into the frame, induced a game-ending groundout.
Thorne (2-1) allowed five runs on 10 hits and five walks in 6.1 innings. The save is Smith's third.
Bower had a two-run double, Smith an RBI groundout and Thorne an RBI single for SU. Brenna Snyder and Arlene Miller both finished 2 for 4 with a run.
