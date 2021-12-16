Handley named a pair of new coaches on Thursday, bringing back a familiar face in one program and promoting from within for another as the two hires were announced in a news release.
Cosmo Balio returns to coach the boys’ soccer program which he led for 11 seasons before resigning in 2017 prior to the season. Balio posted a record of 131-66-21 and won three Northwestern District regular season championships (2008, 2010 and 2016) and qualified for four region tournaments. He was twice named The Winchester Star Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year (2008 and 2016).
His last season in 2016 was his best. Handley posted the first 16-0 regular season in school history. The Judges went on to win the Conference 21 West tournament before falling in the 4A West Region quarterfinals.
“I’m humbled and thankful for the opportunity to return to the sideline and serve our Handley kids,” Balio said in the release. “We are anxious to put our heads down and get to work. Handley has a proud soccer tradition and we hope to continue that tradition. The program’s foundation has always been there and now it’s time to build it brick by brick. We have great kids and hope to use soccer as a tool to help guide them to success in life.”
“Cosmo is an outstanding coach and teacher,” Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser said in the release. “He understands our school and our program. Soccer means a great deal to Handley and Cosmo will do a tremendous job within the school connecting Handley soccer with our community.”
Amanda Butts, who has been a Handley varsity assistant and head JV coach six seasons, moves up to take over the softball program.
Butts was a standout softball player for Musselman (W.Va.) High School earning All-State honors and played collegiately at Shepherd University and professionally with the Virginia Fury.
“I’ve truly always had a love for this game,” Butts said in the release. “I enjoy working with all of the players that come through our program and hope to continue to impact these young ladies’ lives far beyond their athletic accomplishments here at Handley.”
“Amanda has a passion for the game, clearly, but more importantly cares about the athletes,” Prosser said. “She is willing to put in the work to continue to build and grow the program. We are excited about the future of Handley softball under her leadership.”
Girls’ basketball: Sherando 58, Warren County 44
STEPHENS CITY — Sherando raced to a 16-8 lead after one quarter and cruised to a victory against Warren County on Thursday.
The Warriors (5-1) led 33-24 at the half and 45-32 entering the final quarter.
Leaders: Sherando: Grace Burke 21 points (5 3-pointers); Jaiden Polston 12 points, 7 rebounds, 5 steals. Emma Clark 10 points. Warren County: Jaclyn Clark 17 points; Sara Waller 13 points.
Boys' basketball: Sherando 79, Warren County 40
FRONT ROYAL — Sherando snapped a three-game losing streak with a romp against Warren County on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Sherando fell 68-57 to Skyline despite 23 points from Amari Williams.
Sherando also lost both of its games in the Hedgesville (W.Va.) Tournament over the weekend, including 55-29 to the host Eagles on Saturday.
Sherando leaders vs. Warren County: Anthony Binibini 18 points; Zach Symons 15 points; Lucas Gordon, Trey Williams 9 points each; Lazare Adingono 8 points.
Sherando leaders vs. Skyline: Adingano 12 points; Symons 9 points; Binibini 8 points.
Sherando leaders vs. Hedgesville: Cody Crittenden 10 points; Trey Williams 6 points.
