WINCHESTER — Previous assistant Katlyn Orndorff has been named Handley’s new head girls’ basketball coach it has been announced.
Orndorff, a Hampshire County native and Winchester resident, served as assistant under Randolph Martin, who retired after this past season. Orndorff also served as the Daniel Morgan Middle School head coach for four years and has assisted with the softball program for two years. She currently teaches Health and Physical Education at Daniel Morgan Middle School.
“She knows our students, knows the game and will do an excellent job growing and developing the program,” said Reed Prosser, Handley’s director of student activities in a news release. “We look forward to the energy she will bring to our school.”
“Over the past five years as an assistant coach, I have learned the pride and passion that exist in the Handley athletic program and the community,” Orndorff said in the release. “I’m very honored and excited for this next chapter of coaching and building the girls’ basketball program. I know we have the potential to grow as a program and will start building that foundation this season.”
As a player, Orndorff was a standout performer for Hampshire County High School in Romney, W. Va. She was a four-sport athlete, competing in soccer, basketball, softball and track.
