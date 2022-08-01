FRONT ROYAL — Jag Fitzsimmons earned medalist honors to lead Handley to an 11-stroke victory in the Class 4 Northwestern District’s season-opening golf mini at Blue Ridge Shadows on Monday.
Led by Fitzsimmons’ 5-over 77, the Judges totaled 335 strokes to top Kettle Run (346) and James Wood (347). Those teams were followed by Fauquier (387), Liberty (406), Millbrook (407) and Sherando (415).
Handley scorers: Jag Fitzsimmons 77, Sam Thome 79, Dash Fitzsimmons 88, Jackson Bouder 91.
James Wood scorers: Brayden Rockwell 78, Braeden Crawford 86, Zach Woskobunik 89, Jack Bursey 94.
Millbrook scorers: Rich Pell 83, Travis Hambrick 104, Logan Limoges 105, Anthony Gelormine 115.
Sherando scorers: Isaiah Doeden 93, Jackson Hepner 99, Landon Rust 109, Kieran Lindberg 114.
Three Royals named to All-North Division team
Three Winchester Royals’ were named to the Valley Baseball League’s All-North Division Team which was announced on Monday.
Leighton Banjoff (Nebraska) and Will Marcy (N.C. State) were selected at third base and outfield, respectively. Brian Young (Rider) was named a starting pitcher.
Banjoff hit .347, scored 25 runs, drove in 21 and belted five doubles, three triples and two homers while stealing seven bases. Marcy hit .337, scored 16 runs, drove in 14 runs and swiped 10 bases.
Young went 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA over 29 innings. He struck out 38 batters, while allowing 22 hits and 11 walks.
Purcellville’s Ryan Guida (Florida International) earned the North Division MVP honor, hitting .396 with 19 RBIs. Woodstock’s Kelan Hoover (Garrett College) was named Pitcher of the Year with a 4-1 record and a 1.33 ERA over 33.2 innings. Woodstock’s Mike Bocock was selected Coach of the Year.
