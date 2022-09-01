BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Led by medalist Jag Fitzsimmons, Handley placed second in the tight 10-team Berkeley Springs Invitational at Cacapon State Park Resort course on Thursday.
Washington (W.Va.) won with a team score of 332. Handley (333) was second and James Wood (334) was third.
Fitzsimmons fired a 5-over 77 to pace the Judges. Sam Thome (82) joined Fitzsimmons on the seven-player all-tournament team. Jackson Bouder (84) and Dash Fitzsimmons (90) rounded out the Handley scorers.
James Wood’s scorers were: Brayden Rockwell (80) and Zach Woskobunik (83), who both made the all-tournament team, Braeden Crawford (85), and Drake Reese and Jake Bursey, who both shot 86.
Volleyball: Handley 3, Warren County 1
WINCHESTER — Handley defeated Warren County for its second straight win on Thursday, winning 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24. The Jugdes are 3-2.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 21 kills, 10 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces; Maria Brink 19 assists, 3 aces; Yoana Katrandzhiyska 17 digs, 2 aces; Marisa Onzura 14 digs; Alexa Gluszak 10 kills, 10 digs, 3 aces; Carter Gerometta 10 kills, 3 aces; Molly Lee 7 kills.
Clarke County 3, East Rockingham 2
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County defeated defending Bull Run District co-champion to open district play on Thursday, winning 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 17-15. Clarke is 2-2.
Clarke County leaders: Allie Lynch 21 assists, 4 aces; Anna Spencer 16 kills; Keira Rohrbach 5 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 28 assists.
Field hockey: SU 4, Gettysburg 1
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University opened its new Aikens Stadium with a triumph over Gettysburg on Thursday.
The Hornets (1-0) took control in the second period on goals by Farren Winter, Mairead Mckibbin and Elizabeth Ranberger to take a 3-0 halftime lead. Winter closed out the Hornets scoring by converting a Ranberger feed in the third period.
Kelsey Jones added an assist for SU and keeper Taylor Swann had one save.
Women's soccer: SU 2, Marymount 0
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University scored a goal in each half as the Hornets opened their season with a shutout of Marymount on Thursday.
Roxana Nielson scored in the first half off an assist from Kristina Skulte and Alexis Andrews added a goal midway through the second half. Karissa Dominick and Kasie Kilmer (1 save) combined on the shutout in goal.
Volleyball: Hood 3, SU 2
FREDERICK, Md. — Hood College rallied for a 19-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10 win against Shenandoah in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday.
Former James Wood High School standout Kate Poppo led SU with 16 kills and added 10 digs. Jillian Warter had 14 kills and 12 digs, while Rebecca Nguyen and Kylie Danella had 17 and 14 assists, respectively. Natalie Reader notched 22 digs.
Cross country: SU teams place third
WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University's men's and women's teams opened their seasons in the SU Twilight Meet on Thursday.
SU took second in the four-team women's meet, losing a tiebreaker to Bridgewater as each finished with 30 points. Erin Atkinson (11:35.4) placed third to lead the Hornets in the 3K race.
SU (84) was third in the men's 5K meet, trailing Washington & Lee (18) and Bridgewater (45). Joshua Canavan (17:18.49) was 14th to pace the Hornets.
