FRONT ROYAL — Each of Handley's scoring golfers broke 40 as the Judges cruised to a 153-179 Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Sherando on Monday at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Sam Thome, Jag Fitzsimmons and Ashley Truban each tied for medalist honors with rounds of 38. Jackson Bouder shot a 40.
Sherando scorers were Landon Rust 40, Isaiah Doeden 45, Jackson Hepner 47 and Leland McIntyre 47.
Volleyball: Loudoun Valley 3, Handley 0
WINCHESTER — Loudoun Valley scored a 25-22, 25-19, 25-15 victory against Handley on Monday.
The Judges dropped to 1-2 on the season.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 12 kills, 12 digs, 8 assists; Maria Brink 10 assists; Aleza Gluszak 5 aces; Carter Gerometta 5 kills.
Warren County 3, Sherando 1
FRONT ROYAL — Warren County pulled away from a 25-13, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 triumph against Sherando (0-2) on Monday.
Sherando leaders: Sarah Starling 12 kills, 5 blocks; Helena Ritter 10 kills, 4 digs; Amanda Ingrassia 25 assists, 4 digs; Abby Branner 5 aces.
College volleyball: SU picked ninth in ODAC
FOREST — Shenandoah University is the preseason No. 9 pick of the Old Dominion Athletic Confernce coaches in poll results released Monday.
Shenandoah is coming off of a 7-17 (3-9 ODAC) season in which the Hornets made their second consecutive appearance in the ODAC Tournament.
Perennial league power Washington & Lee is the pick to win it all again in 2022. The Generals had a perfect 144 points on 12 first-place votes. Voting was conducted on a 12-1 basis with coaches unable to vote for their own teams in the poll. W&L was followed by Virginia Wesleyan (one first-place vote), Randolph-Macon, Averett, Bridgewater, Lynchburg, Eastern Mennonite, Roanoke, SU, Guilford, Randolph, Ferrum and Hollins.
The Hornets open their Thursday at Hood College. The home opener is Sept. 16 versus Lancaster Bible.
