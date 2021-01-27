WINCHESTER — Handley cruised in its only home competition of the season, rolling past Culpeper County (60-18) and Grace Christian (63-18) on Wednesday night at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Simon Bishop recorded a pair of pins at 152 pounds to lead Handley (3-10). The Judges had four pins and six forfeit wins against Culpeper County. The Judges had two victories and nine forfeit wins against Grace Christian.
For full coverage of the event, see Friday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
Other Handley winners: Rodd’ney Davenport (285), Garrett Stickley (113) and Alex Barth (195) won by fall against Culpeper Co.; Caleb Slack (145) won 11-4 against Grace Christian.
Clarke County girls' basketball loses 5th straight
BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls' basketball team suffered its fifth straight loss on Wednesday, losing 33-28 to Madison County in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles (1-5) trailed 12-8 after one quarter, 16-13 at the half and 25-16 after three quarters.
Clarke County leaders: Alison Sipe 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Willow Oliver 7 points; Keira Rohrbach 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals.
SU women net first basketball win of season
WINCHESTER — Sarah Sondrol and Ragan Johnson combined for 36 points as Shenandoah University earned its first women’s basketball victory of the season with an 81-59 romp against St. Mary’s (Md.) on Tuesday at the Wilkins Center.
The Hornets (1-1) dominated down low, amassing a 52-12 scoring edge in the paint and a 49-22 rebounding advantage. Leading 34-28 at the half, SU outscored the Seahawks 21-10 in the third quarter to take control.
Sondrol led SU with 19 points, going 8 for 10 from the floor. Johnson had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Weinel added 10 points as the Hornets shot 50.8 percent (33 of 65) and had 10 players score.
Karon Williams had 21 points and Kendra Stamper netted 15 to lead St. Mary’s (1-1).
