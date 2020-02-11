WINCHESTER — Handley’s Isaiah Lowry swept all three jumping events to lead area finishers at Class 4 Northwestern District Boys’ Indoor Track & Field Championship at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center, which ended late on Monday night.
The Judges (82 points) finished second to Fauquier (96) in the team meet, which featured 15 events.
Lowry captured the high jump with by clearing 5 feet, 8 inches. He also won the long jump (20-5.75) and triple jump (40-2.75).
The top six individuals and the top three relay teams in each event advanced to the Region 4C meet, which will be held Monday at the Wilkins Center.
Team scores: Fauquier 96, Handley 82, Sherando 67, Culpeper County 56, Millbrook 52, James Wood 49, Kettle Run 28, Liberty 28.
Other area winners
Sherando: Eldon Agard (55 hurdles) 8.11; William Fletcher (shot put) 44-7.5.
James Wood: William Crowder (55 dash) 6.469.
Handley: 4x200 relay (Miles Ashe, Aaron Lee, Jayden Vardaro, Malachi Imoh) 1:32.98.
GIRLS’ INDOOR TRACK
Pioneers’ Murphy takes two titles
WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Madison Murphy won a pair of individual events to pace local finishers at the Class 4 Northwestern District Championship, which ended late Monday at Shenandoah University’s Wilkins Center.
The Pioneers (73 points) placed second to a dominant Fauquier (185) for the team title in the 15-event competition.
Murphy captured the 1,000 meters in 3 minutes, 6.54 seconds. She later dominated the 3,200, winning by nearly 43 seconds in 11:45.44.
The top six individuals and the top three relay teams in each event advanced to the Region 4C meet, which will be held Monday at the Wilkins Center.
Team scores: Fauquier 185, Millbrook 73, James Wood 56. Handley 48.5, Culpeper County 42, Kettle Run 30.5, Sherando 16, Liberty 11.
Other area winners
Millbrook: Angelina Guerrero (1,600) 5:25.23.
James Wood: 4x400 relay (Mia Johnson, Audrey Sandy, Riley Rose, Ja’Niyah Stovall) 4:29.95.
Handley: Mary McKay (pole vault) 11-0.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Millbrook 80, Culpeper County 68
CULPEPER — Julien Hagerman pumped in 30 points as Millbrook concluded its regular season with a Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Culpeper County on Monday.
The top-seeded Pioneers (16-6, 12-2) will host No. 8 Sherando at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the district playoffs. Millbrook has already earned a Region 4C playoff berth by capturing the regular-season title.
Millbrook leaders: TJ Spain 17 points, 20 rebounds; Jordan Jackson 17 points, 8 rebounds; Tyson Stewart 11 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Braithwaite named to preseason watch list
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Former Millbrook High School standout Trey Braithwaite, a junior at the U.S. Naval Academy, has been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List it was announced on Monday.
Last season, Braithwaite tied the Navy single-season record with 10 saves during his first season as a closer. He finished tied for the team lead with 23 appearances and was third with a 3.10 ERA. In 29 innings, he allowed 10 runs and struck out 33 batters. The opposition hit .245 off of Braithwaite in 110 at-bats as Navy went 39-17 overall.
Coming into this season, Braithwaite has been selected to the All-Patriot League Preseason Team. He was the lone relief pitcher on the 2019 All-Patriot League First Team.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hornets picked fourth in ODAC poll
FOREST — Shenandoah University was selected fourth among 11 teams in the ODAC coaches’ preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.
The Hornets (12-7, 6-3) advanced to the ODAC semifinals last season. They finished with 77 points in the poll, trailing Washington & Lee (100), Randolph-Macon (89) and Roanoke (80). The Generals earned 10 first-place votes, while the Yellow Jackets had the other.
SU opens its season Saturday against Christopher Newport at Shentel Stadium.
